Derrow Dermatology Expands Cosmetic Services With Opening of DD Boutique in Longwood, Fla.
Dr. Amy Witt opens new clinic, offering advanced cosmetic dermatology services and personalized care to Central Florida patients.
We’ve created an inviting, relaxing atmosphere where patients can enjoy a VIP experience while pursuing their aesthetic goals with comfort and confidence.”LONGWOOD, FL, SEMINOLE, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Derrow Dermatology Associates, LLC, a premier skin care practice led by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Amy Witt, announced today the expansion of its cosmetic services with the opening of DD Boutique in Longwood. The new facility enhances the range of advanced aesthetic solutions available to its Central Florida clientele.
Located at 2721 W. State Road 434 in Longwood and conveniently situated across from the new Publix at Oak Grove Shoppes and minutes away from The Springs and Sabal Point neighborhoods, DD Boutique brings a bespoke cosmetic dermatology experience to Seminole County. Spanning more than 2,750 square feet, the clinic boasts a welcoming reception area and six patient exam rooms, as well as a dedicated numbing room, and a curated selection of medical-grade skin care products and cosmeceuticals. The new facility is wheelchair accessible and provides ample customer parking.
DD Boutique offers a wide array of cutting-edge cosmetic treatments, including a full suite of InMode devices, such as Lumecca IPL, Triton Laser Hair Removal, Vasculaze, Forma/Evoke, Morpheus, Evolve Transform and Empower Vaginal Rejuvenation, as well as popular services like Botox, Dermal Fillers, CoolSculpting, Chemical Peels, Microneedling, Threads, Dermaplaning, Diamond Glow Facials and Electrolysis. The full-service clinic is staffed by certified estheticians and nurse practitioners with decades of experience helping patients enhance their natural beauty and confidence through personalized care plans.
“DD Boutique combines a day spa ambiance with the expertise of a medical dermatology clinic,” says Medical Director and Owner Dr. Amy Witt. “We’ve created an inviting, relaxing atmosphere where patients can enjoy a VIP experience while pursuing their aesthetic goals with comfort and confidence. It’s important that our patients never feel pressured or treated like just a number, have all their questions and concerns addressed during their visit — and walk out feeling amazing.”
Grand Opening Events
A Grand Opening “Jeuveau Jubilee” event will be hosted at DD Boutique May 29 at 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Jeuveau is a fast-acting neurotoxin that temporarily improves the appearance of moderate to severe frown lines in adults. According to manufacturer Evolus, a performance beauty company, the effects last up to four months on average, and about 50% of people treated had visible improvement after two days. Attendees can receive Jeuveau at the discounted price of $12/unit, unit plus an additional $40 off with Evolus Rewards. The event will feature raffle prizes, refreshments, a 20% discount on all skin care products purchased at the event and complimentary cosmetic consults.
A ribbon-cutting celebration is scheduled for June 22, with special activities and additional promotions planned to commemorate the launch. Details on these events and exclusive offers will be updated on the clinic’s website and social media accounts.
About Derrow Dermatology DD Boutique
Now in its 16th year, Derrow Dermatology is committed to providing the highest standard of comprehensive and compassionate dermatological care to patients of all ages. DD Boutique is an expansion of Dr. Witt’s mission to help patients look and feel their absolute best while prioritizing health and wellness. With an all-female, highly trained staff, the practice is a comfortable and safe space for women to receive personalized attention in addressing even their most delicate issues. Derrow Dermatology and DD Boutique stand out by blending an individualized, responsible approach to cosmetic dermatologic treatments, helping patients achieve — and maintain — their aesthetic goals in a supportive environment.
