Corporate Cleaning Group, Gold Coast, Partners With Express Wages to Provide On-demand Pay

Alfred Milan, Founder and CEO, Express Wages

New York–based janitorial services franchise expands employee support with access to next-gen pay solution and financial wellness benefits.

We’re proud to welcome Corporate Cleaning Group, Gold Coast, to our growing network of forward-thinking employers.” — Alfred Milan

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Express Wages , a rising force in financial technology offering earned wage access (EWA) nationwide, announced today a new partnership with Corporate Cleaning Group, Gold Coast , a locally owned franchise serving commercial clients throughout Long Island’s North Shore. Through the collaboration, employees of the Gold Coast franchise will now have access to on-demand pay, giving them greater financial flexibility and improved cash flow. By extending this valuable benefit, Express Wages furthers its mission to help ease workers’ financial stress by offering faster, more flexible access to the wages they’ve already earned.Corporate Cleaning Group, Gold Coast, provides commercial cleaning and facility services across multiple industries, delivering reliable, high-quality support tailored to each client. Managing Partner Neil Codner heads the franchise, drawing on more than 30 years of experience in commercial cleaning and extensive work enhancing facility operations, workplace health and team performance. Codner’s partnership with Express Wages supports the franchise’s efforts to attract and retain top talent by providing a flexible pay option that helps employees cover unexpected expenses and reduce reliance on high-interest loans.“We’re proud to welcome Corporate Cleaning Group, Gold Coast, to our growing network of forward-thinking employers,” says Express Wages Founder and CEO Alfred Milan. “By giving workers access to what they’ve already earned, we’re helping businesses gain a competitive edge, while improving the financial health of employees. It’s a win-win.”Breaking barriers in both finance and tech, Express Wages is the first Black-founded fintech company in the EWA space. Its platform offers employer-integrated on-demand pay solutions, providing financial relief to frontline workers. Prior to launching Express Wages, Milan built a 20-year track record of success in senior care and health care technology — scaling operations, capturing new markets and leading high-performing teams.According to Bankrate’s 2025 Annual Emergency Savings Report, more than one-third of Americans had to tap their emergency savings in the last year, and nearly one in five had no emergency savings whatsoever. Express Wages’ plug-and-play solution empowers companies to provide their employees with immediate access to a portion of their earned wages before payday, helping them avoid high-interest predatory loans, credit card debt, overdraft fees and late payment penalties.Based in Delaware and headquartered in Memphis, Express Wages differentiates its offering by delivering a full ecosystem of employee financial wellness tools. In addition to earned wage access, the company’s strategic partnerships offer:• Insurance through Allstate, including affordable identity theft protection for employees and their families for just $6/month per family.• Financial literacy education via WellCents.• Mortgage literacy resources through Edge Home Finance.• Transparent pricing and no hidden fees for employers or employees.Milan adds: “We’re not just a payroll solution — we’re helping to reduce financial stress and lift up America’s frontline workforce. We believe earned wage access is a foundational benefit every hourly employee should have access to.”Express Wages recently closed a $1.2 million friends and family funding round to accelerate its expansion across multiple industries, including food service, hospitality and health care. With growing awareness of the financial pressures facing hourly and frontline workers, earned wage access is rapidly gaining momentum. According to Business Research Insights, “the global earned wage access software market size stood at approximately USD 1.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.82 billion in 2025, growing further to USD 5.13 billion by 2033 at an estimated CAGR of 14%.”About Express WagesExpress Wages is transforming how employers support hourly teams — delivering on-demand pay and long-overdue financial relief to frontline workers nationwide. Offered at no cost to employers, the innovative platform allows employees to access a portion of their earned pay on demand, empowering them to meet urgent financial needs without relying on credit or debt. Express Wages partners with industry leaders to deliver holistic financial wellness tools, including insurance, mortgage education and literacy resources. For more information, visit https://expresswages.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.