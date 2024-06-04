Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,747 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,611 in the last 365 days.

Power Diary Achieves ISO 27001 Recertification for Information Security Management

Promotional image for Power Diary's ISO 27001 recertification featuring a bright blue background with text and the ISO 27001 certified logo.

Power Diary celebrates ISO 27001 recertification for enhanced information security management.

A professional woman working on Power Diary's software, managing appointments on two computer screens in a well-lit modern office.

Professional healthcare management made simple with Power Diary.

A laptop on a desk displaying Power Diary's calendar feature in a light, airy room, with the ISO 27001 certified logo in the corner.

Efficient scheduling with Power Diary's ISO-certified software.

Power Diary reaffirms top-tier data security with successful ISO 27001 recertification, ensuring unrivaled user data protection.

Our recertification underscores our proactive approach to addressing evolving security threats and our dedication to delivering unparalleled peace of mind to our customers.”
— Paul Adler, Co-Founder & CTO
SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Diary, a leading practice management software for allied health practitioners, has announced its successful recertification for ISO 27001, the internationally recognized standard for information security management.

Paul Adler, Power Diary Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer acknowledged the significance of this milestone, “Maintaining ISO 27001 certification reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence in protecting the integrity and confidentiality of our customers’ information.”

The recertification process involved a comprehensive evaluation of the company’s information security practices, including risk management, access control, data backup, and business continuity measures.

“Once again, our team has ensured our software and operations meet the strict, externally assessed requirements of the ISO 27001 standard,” stated Adler. “Our recertification underscores our proactive approach to addressing evolving security threats and our dedication to delivering unparalleled peace of mind to our customers.”

Power Diary remains dedicated to advancing its security infrastructure, processes and practices beyond ISO 27001 requirements. This commitment ensures customers can rely on Power Diary as a trusted partner in securely managing their healthcare data.

###

About Power Diary:

Power Diary is an online practice management software trusted by health practitioners worldwide. It includes calendar management, automated appointment reminders (SMS + email), telehealth, online forms, custom treatment note templates, client management, payments, invoicing, online client bookings, 2-way SMS chat, reports and analytics, and a lot more.

Power Diary is designed specifically for health clinics and is used by thousands of practices ranging from solo practitioners to large, multi-location practices. Our vision is to provide the ultimate practice management system that makes running health practices easier, simpler, and more rewarding.

Danielle Hopkinson
Power Diary
danielle.hopkinson@powerdiary.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

Power Diary Achieves ISO 27001 Recertification for Information Security Management

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more