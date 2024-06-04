Power Diary Achieves ISO 27001 Recertification for Information Security Management
Power Diary reaffirms top-tier data security with successful ISO 27001 recertification, ensuring unrivaled user data protection.
Our recertification underscores our proactive approach to addressing evolving security threats and our dedication to delivering unparalleled peace of mind to our customers.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Diary, a leading practice management software for allied health practitioners, has announced its successful recertification for ISO 27001, the internationally recognized standard for information security management.
— Paul Adler, Co-Founder & CTO
Paul Adler, Power Diary Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer acknowledged the significance of this milestone, “Maintaining ISO 27001 certification reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence in protecting the integrity and confidentiality of our customers’ information.”
The recertification process involved a comprehensive evaluation of the company’s information security practices, including risk management, access control, data backup, and business continuity measures.
“Once again, our team has ensured our software and operations meet the strict, externally assessed requirements of the ISO 27001 standard,” stated Adler. “Our recertification underscores our proactive approach to addressing evolving security threats and our dedication to delivering unparalleled peace of mind to our customers.”
Power Diary remains dedicated to advancing its security infrastructure, processes and practices beyond ISO 27001 requirements. This commitment ensures customers can rely on Power Diary as a trusted partner in securely managing their healthcare data.
###
About Power Diary:
Power Diary is an online practice management software trusted by health practitioners worldwide. It includes calendar management, automated appointment reminders (SMS + email), telehealth, online forms, custom treatment note templates, client management, payments, invoicing, online client bookings, 2-way SMS chat, reports and analytics, and a lot more.
Power Diary is designed specifically for health clinics and is used by thousands of practices ranging from solo practitioners to large, multi-location practices. Our vision is to provide the ultimate practice management system that makes running health practices easier, simpler, and more rewarding.
Danielle Hopkinson
Power Diary
danielle.hopkinson@powerdiary.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other