EBCI Partners with ASCO to Boost Patient Education, Access and Clinical Trial Participation
EBCI Partners with ASCO to Boost Patient Education, Access and Clinical Trial ParticipationREDMOND, WA, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) engages directly with healthcare professionals and companies in the brain cancer space in order to insert the patient voice into trial protocols and patient disease education and awareness campaigns. As part of this mission, EBCI will be on-site in Chicago, IL from May 31st to June 2nd to attend the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.
Shawn Drennan, EBCI Treasurer and Head of Finance and Operations, will be on-site to meet with potential partners about disease education, awareness, and outreach programs/services. EBCI Corporate and Collaborative Partners can leverage the initiative's expertise, network, and resources to amplify their education, awareness, outreach, and branding efforts related to brain cancer clinical trials, treatments, products, devices, or diagnostics.
These partnerships can contribute to shared objectives and create a meaningful impact on brain cancer care and research. To view Shawn's calendar and set a meeting with her for Friday 5/31, Saturday 6/1, or Sunday 6/2 (Central Time) at the EBCI Booth, visit https://calendly.com/shawn-15jf/ebci?month=2024-05&date=2024-05-31.
Founded in 1964, the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) is the world's leading professional organization for physicians and oncology professionals caring for people with cancer. The ASCO Annual Meeting is designed to gather oncology professionals worldwide to make connections and forge collaborations that can change the landscape of cancer care. You can learn more about the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting at https://conferences.asco.org/am/attend.
The End Brain Cancer Initiative is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach and increasing patient access. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund, is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with medical teams. Learn more about and support the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s work and mission at EndBrainCancer.org.
