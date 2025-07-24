End Brain Cancer Initiative

The End Brain Cancer Initiative Partners with Servier to Spread Awareness of IDH1 and IDH2 Markers in Brain Cancer

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact: Dellann Elliott Mydland, 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.orgThe End Brain Cancer Initiative Partners with Servier to Spread Awareness of IDH1 and IDH2 Markers in Brain CancerThe End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) has partnered with Servier to promote awareness of IDH1 and IDH2 mutations and why it is important for brain cancer patients to test for these mutations.IDH1 (Isocitrate Dehydrogenase 1) and IDH2 (Isocitrate Dehydrogenase 2) are genes that encode enzymes involved in cellular metabolism that help convert nutrients into energy. Sometimes, changes (mutations) occur in these genes, leading to the production of abnormal enzymes. These mutated enzymes can contribute to the development of various types of cancer, including gliomas (a type of brain tumor) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Testing for mutations in IDH1 and IDH2 helps doctors accurately diagnose certain types of brain tumors, particularly gliomas.Patients, caregivers, and families who would like to learn more about IDH1 and IDH2 mutations, why they are important, how to test for them, and what questions to ask their healthcare provider should visit https://endbraincancer.org/idh1-idh2/ . People can also contact the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s Clinical Research Coordinator and Patient Navigator, Shreya Prakash, for help with any questions they may have by emailing Shreya@EndBrainCancer.org or calling/texting 425-436-8688.The End Brain Cancer Initiative is also seeking patients with IDH1 or IDH2 mutations to share their story in order to help spread awareness and educate the public. Interested patients can visit https://endbraincancer.org/idh1-idh2/ to share their story.About ServierServier is a global pharmaceutical group governed by a nonprofit foundation, committed to making a meaningful social impact for patients and contributing to a sustainable world. Its ambition is to become a leading player in rare cancers, which is why the Group invests heavily in oncology, allocating close to 70% of its R&D budget to this field. By leveraging precision medicine, Servier develops therapies that are more targeted and more effective. Bolstered by its success in oncology, Servier has expanded into neurology, a key driver of future growth. The Group is focused on a select number of neurodegenerative diseases, where accurate patient profiling enables targeted therapeutic responses through precision medicine. Learn more at https://servier.us/ About the End Brain Cancer InitiativeTo support/donate to the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s increased access and health delivery for patients, mission, services and programs, please visit EndBrainCancer.orgThe End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about the End Brain Cancer Initiative or how to sponsor this annual campaign at EndBrainCancer.org.Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org###

