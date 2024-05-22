Cofman Townsley Leads the Charge for Motorcycle Safety During Awareness Month

St. Louis Law Firm Highlights Safety Tips and Advocates to Protect Motorcyclists

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, a time for St. Louis motorcycle enthusiasts to prioritize safe riding. Sharing the road responsibly is fundamental in Missouri’s traffic landscape, ensuring everyone reaches their destination safely.

Cofman Townsley, a St. Louis-based law firm, is a strong advocate for motorcycle safety. With a proven track record of representing motorcycle accident victims throughout Missouri, the firm emphasizes the importance of preventive measures to save lives.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), motorcyclists are disproportionately represented in traffic fatalities. They are approximately 24 times more likely to die in a crash than passenger car occupants. Despite making up only 3.5% of all registered vehicles, motorcycles accounted for 14% of all traffic fatalities in 2021. This statistic highlights the urgent need for increased safety measures and education.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) notes that helmets save lives. Helmets are 37% effective in preventing fatalities and 67% effective in preventing brain injuries. In 2020, there were 5,579 motorcyclist deaths, a 9% increase from the previous year, with 39% of these fatalities involving riders not wearing helmets in states without universal helmet laws.

Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) emphasizes the economic impact of motorcycle crashes, which result in billions of dollars in medical costs and productivity losses annually. The CDC supports universal helmet laws, which are proven to increase helmet use and significantly reduce fatalities and injuries.

"In light of the number of motorcycle-related accidents and fatalities, Cofman Townsley is committed to advocating for safety measures and public awareness," said Todd Nissenholtz, managing partner at Cofman Townsley. "Our law firm believes that through education and responsible riding practices, we can help reduce the number of motorcycle accidents and save lives."

Equipping St. Louis Bikers for Safe Riding:

• Gear Up: Wear a Department of Transportation-approved helmet to protect your head. Also, remember protective clothing like gloves, jackets, and boots made of abrasion-resistant materials to minimize injuries in case of a fall.

• Be Seen: Motorcycles are smaller and less visible than cars. Enhance your visibility by using reflective materials on your clothing and keeping your headlights on during the day.

Safe Riding Practices for Bikers:

• Obey the Rules of the Road: Following speed limits, signaling turns clearly, and avoiding weaving between lanes are crucial for preventing collisions.

• Maintain Awareness: It is vital to stay alert and focused on your surroundings. Anticipate the actions of other drivers and avoid distractions like phones.

• Sharpen Your Skills: Enrolling in a motorcycle safety course can significantly enhance your skillset and understanding of safe riding practices.

