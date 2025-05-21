Tyler Mann Injury Law Launches $2,000 Summer of Pets Gift Card Giveaway

Tyler Mann Injury Law's Summer of Pets Gift Card Giveaway

The firm will randomly draw 10 winners, each with a $200 Chewy gift card, in support of local communities and animal lovers throughout Alabama.

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyler Mann Injury Law is thrilled to announce its Summer of Pets Gift Card Giveaway, aimed at helping pet owners provide the best care for their beloved animal companions. The firm will be awarding 10 lucky winners each a $200 Chewy gift card through a random drawing as part of its commitment to supporting local communities and animal lovers throughout Alabama.

Winners can use their gift cards for pet supplies, toys, food, medication, or any other pet-related expenses they choose.

"Our pets are family members who bring us joy and companionship to our lives," said Tyler Mann, founding attorney at the law firm. "The Summer of Pets Giveaway is our way of helping Alabama residents care for their furry, feathered, or scaled friends. We hope these gift cards make summer more enjoyable for both pets and pet owners!"

Entries for the Summer of Pets Gift Card Giveaway will be accepted starting May 21, 2025, and remain open until 10 a.m. CT on June 18, 2025.

Participants can enter online by visiting the firm's website: https://tylermanninjurylaw.com/summer-of-pets-giveaway/. Winners will be selected through a random drawing and will be notified by telephone and/or email following the close of the entry period.

The firm encourages all pet owners across Alabama to participate in this special summer initiative. The Summer of Pets Giveaway continues the firm's tradition of community-focused initiatives that aim to make a positive difference in people's lives across the state.

About Tyler Mann Injury Law

Tyler Mann Injury Law focuses on personal injury law, including motor vehicle accidents, workers’ compensation claims, and premises liability. Based out of Huntsville, Alabama, the firm offers free, no-obligation consultations across North Alabama to accident and injury victims. Since opening its doors, Tyler Mann Injury Law has recovered more than $30,000,000 on behalf of injury victims. For more information about Tyler Mann Injury Law, visit www.tylermanninjurylaw.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

