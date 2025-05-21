Nurenberg Paris Announces 'Summer of Pets' Gift Card Giveaway

Nurenberg Paris' Summer of Pets Gift Card Giveaway

The firm will select 20 lucky winners to receive $100 Chewy gift cards, which can be used toward pet care expenses.

As pet owners, we understand the special bond between people and their pets. We hope to strengthen that bond by helping Ohio families provide the best possible care for their beloved animals.” — Jordan Lebovitz, partner

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy, a leading Cleveland-based personal injury law firm, is proud to announce its Summer of Pets Gift Card Giveaway. The firm will select 20 lucky winners to receive $100 Chewy gift cards, which can be used toward pet care expenses at one of the nation’s leading pet supply retailers.

This special initiative invites pet owners across Ohio to enter for a chance to win funds that can help with the cost of food, toys, medication, and other pet necessities during the summer months, when many families enjoy outdoor activities with their animal companions.

"As pet owners ourselves, we understand the special bond between people and their pets," said Jordan Lebovitz, partner at Nurenberg Paris. "Through this Summer of Pets Giveaway, we hope to strengthen that bond by helping Ohio families provide the best possible care for their beloved animals."

The Summer of Pets Gift Card Giveaway is open to Ohio residents 18 years of age or older. Entries will be accepted from May 21, 2025, until 10 a.m. ET on June 18, 2025. Participants can fill out a simple entry form for a chance to win: https://www.nphm.com/summer-of-pets-giveaway/. Winners will be randomly selected and notified after the entry period closes.

"Giving back to our community has been a cornerstone of our firm's values since 1928," Lebovitz continued. "This giveaway is just one more way we can show our appreciation for the community that has trusted us for generations."

About Nurenberg Paris

Nurenberg Paris has represented injured Ohioans since 1928. The firm's track record of success during the past nine decades means they're known as one of the top personal injury law firms in Ohio. The law firm has handled various cases and fought some of the largest and most powerful corporations, hospitals, manufacturers, and trucking and aviation companies on behalf of its clients. Nurenberg Paris is dedicated to promoting a culture of giving, and the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation has recognized them as regional leaders in community outreach and involvement. The shareholders serve in leadership roles for various professional, civic, and religious organizations throughout the state. For more information, visit www.nphm.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.