D-Central Technologies Unveils Bitaxe Supra v401 and Introduces the Compact NerdAxe Ultra Expansion Board
Revolutionizing Bitcoin mining with advanced, energy-efficient, and user-friendly hardware innovations.
The latest Bitaxe Supra v401 and NerdAxe Ultra set a new standard in Bitcoin mining accessibility”MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D-Central Technologies proudly announces the launch of its latest innovations in Bitcoin mining hardware, the Bitaxe Supra v401 and the NerdAxe Ultra. These cutting-edge devices are set to revolutionize the Bitcoin mining landscape with their advanced features and unparalleled performance.
Key Features of Bitaxe Supra v401
Advanced ASIC Chip
The Bitaxe Supra v401 is powered by the state-of-the-art BM1368 ASIC chip from Bitmain. This chip is known for its superior efficiency and high performance, making it one of the most advanced ASIC chips available in the market. The BM1368 ensures that the Bitaxe Supra v401 delivers top-tier hashing power, providing miners with a competitive edge in the Bitcoin mining industry.
Enhanced Cooling
The Bitaxe Supra v401 features an improved thermal management system that includes multiple cooling options to suit various mining environments. Users can choose from basic cooling solutions for standard performance or opt for advanced cooling systems like the Noctua Cooling, Ice Cooler Tower, and Noctua Cooler Tower. These options are designed to keep the miner operating at optimal temperatures, ensuring longevity and consistent high performance even under intensive mining conditions.
User-Friendly Interface
Seamlessly integrated with the AxeOS platform, the Bitaxe Supra v401 offers a user-friendly interface that simplifies the mining process. This intuitive interface allows users to easily configure and monitor their mining operations, making it accessible even for those new to Bitcoin mining. The AxeOS platform provides comprehensive control and real-time analytics, enhancing the overall user experience and operational efficiency.
Open Source
The Bitaxe Supra v401 embraces the open-source ethos, promoting transparency and community-driven development. The original design of the Bitaxe is attributed to Skot and Open Source Miners United (OSMU). All design files are openly available, allowing users to modify and enhance the device according to their specific needs. This fosters innovation and ensures the hardware and software can continually improve with contributions from the global mining community.
Key Features of NerdAxe Ultra
Plug & Play
The NerdAxe Ultra is designed with user convenience in mind. Its easy setup process allows users to get started quickly without extensive technical knowledge. The intuitive user interface simplifies the configuration process, enabling miners to begin mining almost immediately. This feature ensures that even those new to Bitcoin mining can efficiently set up and operate the device with minimal effort.
Standalone Operation
One of the standout features of the NerdAxe Ultra is its ability to mine directly over WiFi without the need for an external computer. Equipped with the TTGO-TDisplay ESP32-S3 WiFi microcontroller, the NerdAxe Ultra can connect to mining pools and manage mining operations independently. This capability provides greater flexibility and ease of use, allowing miners to operate the device in various environments without the hassle of additional hardware.
Compact Design
The NerdAxe Ultra boasts a small form factor that packs powerful capabilities, making it suitable for a wide range of mining environments. Its compact design ensures that it can be easily accommodated in space-constrained areas while still delivering high performance. This makes it an ideal choice for home miners or those looking to add a powerful yet small-scale mining solution to their setup.
Open Source
The NerdAxe Ultra is a fork of the Bitaxe, with its original design attributed to Bitmaker and Open Source Miners United (OSMU). This device embraces the open-source ethos, promoting transparency and encouraging community-driven development. All design files are provided, allowing users to modify and enhance the device according to their specific needs. This open-source nature not only fosters innovation but also ensures that the community can continually improve the hardware and software, contributing to the collective advancement of Bitcoin mining technology.
By leveraging these key features, the NerdAxe Ultra provides a robust, user-friendly, and efficient solution for Bitcoin miners, supporting the decentralized and community-driven spirit of cryptocurrency mining.
About D-Central Technologies
Founded in 2016, D-Central Technologies has established itself as a pioneering force in the Bitcoin mining industry. With a mission to democratize access to Bitcoin mining, D-Central has built a reputation for innovation, reliability, and expertise. The company is headquartered in Montreal, QC, and operates several mining facilities across Canada. The company's ethos is deeply rooted in the principles of decentralization and open-source development, reflecting the core values of the Bitcoin community.
D-Central Technologies offers a wide range of services and products tailored to the needs of Bitcoin miners. The company's offerings include:
Mining Hardware: D-Central designs and manufactures state-of-the-art ASIC miners, such as the Bitaxe series and the newly introduced NerdAxe Ultra. These devices are engineered for high efficiency, robust performance, and user-friendly operation.
ASIC Repair Services: As Canada's leading ASIC repair hub, D-Central provides expert repair services for a variety of mining equipment. The company's technicians are highly skilled in diagnosing and fixing hardware issues, ensuring miners experience minimal downtime.
Mining Hosting: D-Central offers mining hosting services in its facilities located in Quebec and Alberta. These services provide miners with secure, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for running their mining operations. The hosting facilities are equipped with top-tier infrastructure to ensure optimal performance and reliability.
Refurbished Hardware Sales: D-Central is renowned for selling high-quality refurbished mining hardware. The company carefully refurbishes used equipment, making it a reliable and cost-effective option for miners looking to expand their operations.
Consulting and Support: D-Central provides comprehensive consulting services to help miners optimize their operations. From initial setup to ongoing maintenance, the company's team of experts is available to offer guidance and support.
For more detailed information about the Bitaxe Supra v401 and the NerdAxe Ultra, and to make a purchase, visit D-Central Technologies. Explore the latest advancements in Bitcoin mining hardware and discover how D-Central Technologies' products can enhance mining efficiency and profitability. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to join the decentralized mining revolution with these cutting-edge solutions. Stay updated with the latest news, product releases, and industry insights by following D-Central Technologies on social media. Join the community on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn for real-time updates, engaging content, and support. Be part of the growing community of Bitcoin mining enthusiasts and innovators.
