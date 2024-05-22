Memorial Day Weekend Savings on Exercise & Massage Equipment at Johnson Fitness & Wellness

Save up to $1,100 on popular Horizon treadmills. Shop the Kagra Massage Chair: a dedicated comfy zone just for you Perfect for a wide variety of strength training needs: The Matrix FTR30 Functional Trainer

COTTAGE GROVE, WI, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Friday isn't the only time for major discounts. Johnson Fitness & Wellness is offering Memorial Day Weekend deals with savings of up to $2,000 on home fitness equipment and massage chairs. This limited-time event provides an opportunity to purchase quality wellness products at significantly reduced prices. The flash sale features exclusive deals on equipment for consumers to jumpstart their home gym for the Summer ahead, as well as free shipping and assembly.

The Memorial Day Buy More Save More Sale, running until May 31, introduces premium savings on a diverse selection of your favorite name brand exercise equipment like Matrix, Echelon and Horizon cardio equipment, Bowflex and TRX strength training equipment, massage chairs, wellness accessories and many more. By simply us using the code MD24 at checkout, consumers can:

Save $50 on orders over $1,000

Save $100 on orders over $2,000

Save $150 on orders over $3,000

Save $200 on orders over $4,000

These incredible deals encompass a range of premium cardio equipment such as the Matrix T50 and Horizon 7.0 and 7.8 AT Treadmills, Matrix U30 and U50 Upright Bikes, E30 and E50 Ellipticals, Matrix ICR50, as well as sought-after recovery products like the SYNCRA Kagra Massage Chair. For added convenience, Johnson Fitness & Wellness is offering FREE delivery and assembly services for orders placed May 24-27, 2024.

If customers choose to visit one of Johnson Fitness & Wellness’ 100+ U.S. retail stores for their fitness and wellness needs this Summer, they will be greeted with certified fitness consultants who can help guide them in selecting the best piece of equipment to support their fitness goals. Plus, by simply visiting a store, customers can gain access to Treo, a revolutionary fitness & wellness app that grants easier access to establishing a healthy lifestyle through a myriad of nutrition, fitness, and mental wellness resources within one platform. Learn more about the Memorial Day Buy More Save More Sale and explore home fitness equipment in store and online.