2024 UAS Summit & Expo Now Accepting Speaker Abstracts
Produced by UAS Magazine, the UAS Summit will provide attendees with a comprehensive overview of the current state of the unmanned aircraft systems industry.GRAND FORKS, ND, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UAS Magazine has announced the dates for the 18th annual 2024 UAS Summit & Expo. Taking place October 8-9, 2024, in Grand Forks, North Dakota at the Alerus Center, the UAS Summit has become recognized as one of the nation’s premier conferences within the unmanned aircraft systems industry.
"We are thrilled to return to Grand Forks for the 18th annual UAS Summit & Expo," says John Nelson, Vice President of Operations at BBI International and UAS Magazine. "North Dakota, particularly the Grand Forks region, remains a premier proving ground for the UAS industry, and this conference highlights the dynamic advancements and activities taking place within the area. By submitting a speaker abstract, you will showcase your expertise in front of an audience eager to learn about new technologies and services and allow you to directly access a region within the U.S. that is laser-focused on supporting UAS growth, research & development and commercialization."
The Summit is now accepting speaker presentation abstracts through June 7th on the following categories:
• Small UAV
• Government Drone Usage
• Big Data
• Military Drone Usage
• Large UAV
• Drone Research & Development
• Drone Usage in the Agriculture Industry
• Counter UAS
• Drone Delivery
• Commercial Drone Usage
• Remote ID
• Detect-and-Avoid Technology
• Urban Air Mobility
• Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM)
"As the UAS Summit & Expo continues to grow in attendance, exhibit space, and presentations, our sights are set on harnessing the momentum from last year’s success for the 2024 event in Grand Forks, North Dakota," said Danielle Piekarski, program coordinator of UAS Magazine and the UAS Summit & Expo. "The surge in UAS utilization and development is undeniable, and our aim is to stage diverse presentations spanning sectors such as military and defense applications, agriculture and environmental monitoring, public safety and emergency response, mapping and surveying, and more."
To submit a speaker presentation, abstract or learn more about the conference click www.TheUASsummit.com.
About UAS Magazine
For commercial manufacturers and operators, UAS Magazine highlights the most critical developments and cutting-edge technologies for unmanned aerial systems in the civil, agriculture, defense and commercial markets worldwide. UAS Magazine’s readership includes executives, directors, managers and operators from companies and organizations focused on expanding their knowledge of unmanned aerial systems. UAS Magazine is an industry hub connecting decision-makers, who are looking for new technologies, with the most innovative companies.
Marla Defoe
BBI International
+1 7017468385
email us here