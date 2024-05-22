Woman Arrested for an Assault in Northeast

The Metropolitan Police Department announces a woman has been arrested for an assault that occurred inside of an establishment in Northeast.

On Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at approximately 2:20 p.m., the suspect struck an employee with a wine bottle during a dispute inside of an establishment in the 1200 block of First Street Northeast.

The suspect was apprehended on scene. The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

22-year-old Beyonce Page, of Northwest, DC. was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Wine Bottle).

CCN: 24076320

