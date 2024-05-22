Implementing public feedback in new long-range plan

May 22, 2024

By Laura Butterbrodt

AUSTIN — With an assist from extensive public input, TxDOT is crafting a statewide, long-range transportation plan to meet the transportation needs of Texas for the next 25 years.

The plan — Connecting Texas 2050 — considers all modes of transportation, including roadways, pedestrian and bicycle paths, transit, freight and passenger rail, airports, waterways and seaports.

A critical component of this new draft plan was feedback TxDOT heard from people, companies and agencies through an extensive public involvement period in 2023. TxDOT gathered input about what transportation challenges and needs exist in different regions of Texas and how those needs can be met.

Now, TxDOT is asking for public input again to help to review the draft plan, which can be found at connectingtexas2050.com. The public comment window for the Connecting Texas 2050 draft is open from May 10 to June 9, 2024.

During TxDOT’s previous public engagement, Texans made clear they want safer, more accessible and affordable transportation options, and emphasized a desire to enhance public transit.

In addition, there were concerns about the environment, including extreme weather, air quality, traffic noise and animal crossings.

Texans want TxDOT to plan for future growth, including maintaining current roadways, relieving congestion, improving public health, preparing for technology like electric vehicles, and enhancing sidewalks, trails and paths for walking and biking accessibility.

Nearly 31% of people who responded to the statewide survey said the state transportation budget should allocate at least 20% for passenger/commuter rail service.

In addition to hearing from the public, TxDOT consulted its advisory committees, local districts and external partner agencies. Priorities for these entities include those stated above, plus addressing freight congestion, the truck parking shortage, and connecting rural communities.

They also emphasized the need to prepare for growing technological advancements by increasing broadband capacity, developing electric vehicle infrastructure and corridors, and leveraging technology for autonomous vehicles.

The statewide, long-range transportation plan draft identifies the following goals:

Safety: Plan, build and maintain a safe and secure transportation system for all users.

Plan, build and maintain a safe and secure transportation system for all users. Preservation: Maintain and preserve transportation infrastructure and resources to achieve a state of good repair and mitigate asset deterioration.

Maintain and preserve transportation infrastructure and resources to achieve a state of good repair and mitigate asset deterioration. Mobility: Address congestion by improving efficiency, resilience and reliability.

Address congestion by improving efficiency, resilience and reliability. Connectivity: Improve and enhance multimodal connectivity at the local, regional, statewide, national and international levels.

Improve and enhance multimodal connectivity at the local, regional, statewide, national and international levels. Economic vitality: Develop transportation systems that support the movement of people and goods to enhance quality of life and promote personal and statewide economic growth.

Develop transportation systems that support the movement of people and goods to enhance quality of life and promote personal and statewide economic growth. Stewardship: Continue the responsible and efficient use of federal, state and local fiscal and natural resources.

To learn more about the draft plan, you can attend a virtual public hearing at 5:30 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, May 28. To register for the hearing, which can be joined online or via phone, visit our public involvement page.

The draft can be reviewed online at connectingtexas2050.com, at your local TxDOT District office, and at the TxDOT Headquarters Stassney Campus in Austin. Feedback can be submitted through an online comment form, email, written mail and voicemail through June 9, 2024. This is the final public comment period for Connecting Texas 2050.