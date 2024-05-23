SUSAN ZEMSER ISRAEL WILL BE INDUCTED INTO IAOTP’S HALL OF FAME
Susan Zemser Israel honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Susan Zemser Israel is the Owner & Founder of 3 Lovebugs and the Former Owner of Entrée Boutique. She will be inducted into the exclusive Hall of Fame by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). Her expertise and extraordinary talents have afforded her this merit.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor; only 10 IAOTP members are inducted into the exclusive Hall of Fame. These special honorees are distinguished based on their longevity in their fields, the contributions they have made to society, and the impact they had on their industries. Susan Israel will be inducted into the exclusive Hall of Fame at IAOTP's 2024 Annual Awards Gala at Nashville's magnificent Opryland Hotel this December. www.iaotp.com/award-gala
Susan's journey to success is marked by her consistent demonstration of excellence in various roles and responsibilities. As a fashion entrepreneur, stylist, and buyer, she has showcased an extraordinary talent that sets her apart in her field. Her remarkable enthusiasm, exceptional genius, and creativity as a fashion industry professional are qualities that have earned her this well-deserved recognition.
Entrée Boutique was a retail establishment that specialized in women's and adolescent apparel and accessories. It was situated in the charming town of Port Washington, New York. She was responsible for various tasks, including managing store operations, inventory, sales, marketing, company growth, management, advertising, branding, and selecting styles. Susan collaborated closely with her customers to ensure their vision for any event was brought to life. Susan expertly assisted customers in choosing the perfect accessories for any occasion, ranging from glamorous Red Carpet events to professional Business Meetings to stylish weekend outfits.
Before embarking on her professional career path, Susan earned her Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Baruch College and received her Master of Arts in Education, Psychology, and Early Childhood Education from New York University.
Throughout her illustrious career, Susan has received awards and accolades and has been recognized for her outstanding leadership and commitment to the fashion industry. Last year, Susan was named IAOTP’s Top Style Influencer of the Year. In 2022, she received the Woman of the Year for IAOTP, was featured on the famous Planet Hollywood Billboard in Las Vegas, and was featured in the International Best-Selling Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication. In 2020, she was selected as Empowered Women of the Year and IAOTP's Stylist of the Decade. For 2019, she was selected as Top Stylist of the Year and was featured on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square. She will be inducted into IAOTPS's prestigious Hall of Fame at IAOTP's annual award gala, which will be held at Nashville's magnificent Gaylord Opryland Hotel in December. Additionally, Susan has been honored Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication.
In addition to her successful business, Susan advises and assists in some charitable organizations such as Sunrise Day Camp and CMTA. In addition to her other endeavors, she actively participated in philanthropic events such as Inspire Napa, which aimed to raise funds for Alzheimer's research. Susan has experience working at Morgan Shareholder Services and the 92nd Street Y Nursery School of New York City.
Looking back, Susan credits her success to her tenacity, the mentors she has had the privilege of learning from, and her love of fashion and accessorizing. She considers herself fortunate and enjoys what she does. When she is not working, she likes traveling, boating, and spending time with her daughters Hannah, Elana, and her son Jake. In the future, she aims to continue assisting her clients by offering her skills and perfecting outfit compositions.
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.
