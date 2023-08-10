Connecticut Breast Imaging's New Southbury Office

Connecticut Breast Imaging announces the opening of its state-of-the-art facility, offering state-of-the-art breast imaging services to Southbury and Waterbury.

SOUTHBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Connecticut Breast Imaging in Southbury - Your Trusted Partner for Comprehensive Breast Health Services

SOUTHBURY, CT - [08/09/23]

Connecticut Breast Imaging in Southbury is excited to announce the official opening of its state-of-the-art facility, dedicated to providing exceptional breast imaging services to the Southbury and Waterbury regions. The office is open for immediate appointments for new patients and offers flexible scheduling, including same-day appointments, evenings and Saturdays. Centrally located near the intersection of New Haven, Fairfield, Hartford, and Litchfield counties, the office serves patients from cities such as Waterbury as well as more rural areas throughout the four counties.

Committed to ensuring the highest quality of care and convenience for patients, Connecticut Breast Imaging in Southbury offers a comprehensive range of breast health services, including screening and diagnostic mammograms, ultrasound, and biopsies.

Connecticut Breast Imaging in Southbury is fully equipped to offer a wide array of breast imaging services, catering to both screening and diagnostic needs. From routine mammograms to advanced ultrasound and biopsies, their expert team of professionals ensures accurate and thorough evaluations, setting the foundation for timely and effective treatments if required.

Recognizing the importance of timely results, Connecticut Breast Imaging in Southbury guarantees prompt reporting of imaging studies. Patients can expect to receive their imaging reports within a rapid 24 to 48-hour timeframe, enabling them to make informed decisions about their breast health without unnecessary delays.

The facility's team of dedicated breast imaging physicians brings years of specialized expertise to every case. Their collective commitment to accurate diagnosis and compassionate care ensures that patients receive the highest standard of service throughout their journey.

Connecticut Breast Imaging in Southbury values the time and convenience of their patients. With same-day appointments available, patients can access vital breast health services without prolonged wait times, allowing for swift evaluation and peace of mind.

The facility is conveniently located at 775 Main St South in Southbury, at Southbury Green, providing easy access for residents and neighboring communities. To schedule an appointment or to learn more about the comprehensive breast health services offered by Connecticut Breast Imaging in Southbury, please visit ctbreastimaging.org or contact the office directly at 203.791.9011.

Connecticut Breast Imaging in Southbury is proud to be a trusted partner in the journey towards optimal breast health. With their commitment to cutting-edge technology, expert medical staff, and patient-focused approach, they stand as a beacon of excellence in the realm of breast imaging services.

Connecticut Breast Imaging in Southbury

775 Main St South, Southbury, CT

Website: ctbreastimaging.org

Phone: 203.791.9011



About Connecticut Breast Imaging:

Founded in 2010, Connecticut Breast Imaging is a highly regarded innovator in the field of comprehensive breast imaging and diagnosis. The patient-centered practice is dedicated exclusively to the screening and diagnosis of breast cancer and other breast abnormalities. The practice's top doctors – many of whom have trained and taught at some of the most prestigious universities in the U.S., including Yale School of Medicine – offer 24-hour results for most exams and procedures. Connecticut Breast Imaging offers state-of-the-art 3D Mammography, Breast Ultrasound, and Breast Biopsy, and provides unparalleled diagnostics, interpretation, and personalized attention. The practice’s focus on patient-centered care has earned it recognition in the State of Connecticut Employee Network of Distinction for Breast Biopsies.

With convenient locations in Brookfield, Southbury, and Danbury, Connecticut Breast Imaging serves patients Monday through Saturday. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 203-791-9011.



Press Contact

Amy Mandelbaum

Brandmark Studios

amy@brandmarkstudios.com

203.438.9400