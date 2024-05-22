Entrex Carbon Market Launches Funding and Securitization for Broker Dealers Issuer’s Carbon Projects
Entrex Carbon Market (OTCBB:RGLG)
Entrex offers Broker Issuers, specifically their projects which produce quantified carbon offsets, equity, junior debt and senior capital commitments from Entrex’s captive market-based funds.”BOCA RATON, FL, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrex Carbon Market, Inc (OTC: RGLG) today announced the launch of the market methodologies to trade and fund Broker/Dealer’s Issuer’s carbon offset projects. Entrex offers Broker Issuers, specifically their projects which produce quantified carbon offsets, equity, junior debt and senior capital commitments from Entrex’s captive market-based funds. A summary can be heard here: https://bit.ly/Issuer_Funding_Licensing
“Historically Broker Dealers have provided up to 18 Issuers a day to Entrex. This deal flow now has the methodology and processes to fund debt and equity project financing needs to establish institutionalized compliance grade carbon offsets which can subsequently trade across the market – also via regulated Brokers” said Stephen H. Watkins CEO of Entrex.
“With the Securities and Exchange Commission’s carbon mandate for large issuers we see huge demand for compliance grade institutionalized carbon offsets” said Tom Harblin Partner. “By establishing these standards, and more important establishing captive funds which can fund these institutionalized projects, we have opened up the market for Broker Dealers and their carbon offset producing clients to establish new income streams for both their Issuing clients and potentially equally important a new income stream from their institutional carbon offset buyers”.
“We anticipate announcing the first few innovative issuer’s solutions which have been introduced via Broker Dealers imminently,” said Watkins. “We’ve been working with the capital and the projects to align divergent interests and we can now say we believe we have a working model”.
“Entrex and our captive capital sources are managing through the initial set of carbon offset issuers to finalize the solution to establish a new asset category: institutionalized carbon project financing. We expect to be making more announcements with details on these early issuers and their Brokers in near future” continued Harblin.
