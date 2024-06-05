Submit Release
Entrex Carbon Market Partners with Energex Power to deliver 1000 nationwide natural gas mobile data centers

BOCA RATON, FL, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrex Carbon Market, Inc (OTC: RGLG) today announces its agreement with Energex Power (www.EnergexPower.com) to launch the delivery of 1000 “natural gas mobile data mining facilities”.

“Energex has over 2700 wells across the nation which establish the foundation for these environmentally friendly data mining facilities” said Stephen H. Watkins CEO of Entrex. “We anticipate launching the first series of projects, with our existing and committed capital resources, and expand as aggressively as possible throughout the next few years”.

“Working together with Entrex helps us leverage our underutilized gas wells while promoting environmentally friendly, carbon offset producing, mobile data centers supporting the large data mining and crypto mining client needs” said Phil Parker, CEO of Energex Power.

“Our focus on ‘carbon offset projects that make a difference’ is why Energex is a perfect partner to launch these mobile data centers” said Tom Harblin Partner. “Our initiatives with a series of product and service companies, introduced by broker dealers, has offered interesting carbon offset producing deal flow which have quantifiable benefits to the companies, the clients and the environment”.

