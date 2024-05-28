Entrex Carbon Market Partners with ECOinvest.Fund Meeting Biden Administration’s Mandate for Voluntary Carbon Market
ECOinvest is the first fund which meets the mandates of the Biden Administration’s High-Integrity Voluntary Carbon Markets. https://bit.ly/WhiteHouseMandate
Entrex Carbon Market, Inc (OTC: RGLG) today announces its partnership with www.ECOinvest.Fund.
“In 2019 Entrex authored a white paper proposing transparency and accountability standards for the voluntary market. Today the Administration has recognized and implemented the development of such accountability across the voluntary sector. ECOinvest’s timing could not be better for both Entrex and carbon offset producers” said Stephen H. Watkins CEO of Entrex. https://bit.ly/EntrexWhitePaper
“Working together with ECOinvest we can additionally support our broker/dealer network and their carbon offset producing clients” said Tom Harblin Partner. “Our focus is both establishing new quantifiable projects, which create carbon offsets, while supporting the capital needs of these projects. Often these are new and incremental revenue streams for these clients which make it a win-win for brokers, their clients and the environment”.
“Entrex has a series of projects we anticipate announcing this week” continued Harblin. These will become the foundation of the ECOinvest fund while each will meet the Biden Administration’s interests in a high Integrity voluntary carbon market.”
