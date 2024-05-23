Driving Digital Equality: Strike Healthcare Collaborates with UserWay to Promote Universal Accessibility

Advancing Website Accessibility Through Automated Remediation Technology and AI

Strike, known for its end-to-end website, SEO, marketing, and patient engagement services, is committed to delivering comprehensive solutions that empower its clients. By collaborating with UserWay, Strike further strengthens its capabilities in providing accessible and user-friendly digital experiences.

UserWay’s Accessibility Pro Widget, a suite of inclusive tools such as voice navigation, integrated screen readers, site translations in over 50 languages, and advanced customization capabilities, is seamlessly integrated into all Strike’s website offerings.

“Ensuring that our clients’ websites are accessible to all individuals, including those with disabilities, is a top priority for Strike,” said Jeff Mosler, CEO of EverService. “By partnering with UserWay, we can enhance the overall user experience and accessibility for patients and healthcare providers alike, creating a more inclusive digital environment.”

This partnership enables medical providers to create websites that are more compliant with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), for better usability for individuals with disabilities, and enhancing overall patient engagement.

Strike websites will include an Accessibility Statement, offering reassurance to auditors, employees, authorities, and the community regarding their compliance with accessibility standards and dedication to accessibility.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Strike Healthcare to improve the accessibility of patient experiences across the web,” said Allon Mason, CEO of UserWay. “Strike can now bring automated remediation technology to power web accessibility at scale, along with giving users more personalization options.”

As healthcare continues to evolve, accessibility and inclusivity are paramount in ensuring that all patients can access essential information and services online. Through this partnership, Strike continues to lead the way in revolutionizing healthcare marketing, patient engagement, and website development.

By prioritizing accessibility and inclusivity, Strike and UserWay are empowering medical providers to build stronger patient relationships and drive positive outcomes in healthcare delivery.

About Strike Healthcare:

Strike Healthcare offers 24/7/365 call answering services, live chat, text messaging, bi-lingual virtual receptionists, outbound sales and live booking services along with industry-leading integration technology for real-time data reporting and analysis. Strike Healthcare integrates with a wide range of EHR systems, including EClinical Works, Dentrix, PracticeFusion, Athena Health, CareCloud, Dr Chrono and more.