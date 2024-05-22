South Dakota Attorney General Jackley Announces 13 Tribal Officers to Participate in Dedicated Law Enforcement Training

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced 13 tribal law enforcement officers, along with another 11 local and state officers, are scheduled to participate in the state’s first-ever tribal law enforcement specific training session starting June 3 in Pierre.

Gov. Kristi Noem and Attorney General Jackley in April announced the first-ever basic certification course to be held in South Dakota. In the past, a handful of tribal officers trained in South Dakota while the majority of tribal law enforcement officers received their training in New Mexico, meaning they had to be away from their families. The 13-week course, being held at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center, allows tribal officers to go home on the weekends.

“We thank Gov. Noem for her support of this training session, and our tribes for trusting us with their officers,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Training tribal officers alongside state and local officers serving near our reservations strengthens relationships, increases consistency, and makes sense for South Dakota.”

Tribal officers selected for the training are from the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, Oglala Sioux Tribe, and Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Sioux Tribe. The rest of the 24-member class will consist of officers from other non-tribal law enforcement agencies.

Class members are required to complete course work that includes instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling, and criminal investigations. The training program is taught by full-time staff from the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and adjunct instructors from law enforcement agencies from across the state.

“We also want to thank U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell and the BIA for providing instructors to help with the Special Law Enforcement Commission component of the training course,” said Attorney General Jackley.

Graduation for this class is scheduled for Sept 3 in Pierre.

-30-