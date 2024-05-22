Words Matter Publishing Launches the Publishers Choice Book Awards Program
Time Indie authors to shine
"Awards are the way that society says, 'What you did was valuable; what you made mattered.'" ”DECATUR, IL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Words Matter Publishing proudly announces the launch of the Publisher's Choice Book Awards, a unique initiative designed to honor the hard work and creativity of authors worldwide. Created by Tammy Corwin, the founder and owner of Words Matter Publishing, this program aims to spotlight exceptional literary works across all genres.
— Neil Gaiman
In a bold move to redefine the traditional book awards framework, the Publisher's Choice Book Awards invites authors to submit their published works, offering them a platform where books are not competing with others in their genre. Instead, each submission is evaluated on its own merits, ensuring a fair and profound appreciation of the author's efforts.
"Every book has its unique voice and message. At Words Matter Publishing, we believe in recognizing and celebrating this individuality," said Tammy Corwin. "While we can't publish every author, we can certainly offer them an opportunity to shine. This program is crafted to elevate authors and help them stand out in the bustling industry."
Award Benefits
Winners of the Publisher's Choice Book Awards will receive a distinguished seal to place on their book, symbolizing excellence and distinction. Additionally, they will be awarded a certificate, perfect for displaying at literary events. In recognition of their achievements, authors can select a custom-engraved trophy, marking their success in the literary field.
Further enhancing the visibility of these awarded authors, their works will be featured in the esteemed Publisher's Choice Magazine. They will also make appearances on a dedicated television show, spotlighting their journey and their writing, thus offering unprecedented exposure to a broad audience.
Program Details and Submission
Authors worldwide are invited to submit their works to the Publishers Choice Book Awards. The submission process and detailed information about the criteria and deadlines can be found on: https://publisherschoicebookawards.com/
"This award program is unique. There's no accolade more beneficial to an author than the endorsement of a publisher," added Corwin. "Being recognized with the Publisher's Choice Award means that a book has reached an incredible standard of excellence, as acknowledged directly by industry professionals."
About Words Matter Publishing
Words Matter Publishing stands at the forefront of independent publishing, dedicated to empowering authors by bringing their stories to life. Under the visionary leadership of Tammy Corwin, Words Matter Publishing continues to innovate the literary landscape, making a significant impact on authors and readers alike.
Conclusion
The Publishers Choice Book Awards is more than just an award; it's a testament to the dedication of authors and the commitment of Words Matter Publishing to acknowledge and promote literary talent globally.
Tammy Corwin
Words Matter Publishing
+1 6182677404
tammy@wordsmatterpublishing.com
Publisher's Choice Book Award