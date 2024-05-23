Avalon Golf Spring/Summer ’24 Release: Tour Slim Fit Golf Pants
Welcome to a Better Men’s Golf PantLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avalon Golf, a Modern Men’s Golf Apparel Brand, announces its Tour Slim Fit Golf Pant collection as part of its Spring/Summer ’24 collection. The new Tour Men's Golf Pants were introduced to complement Avalon’s renowned Golf Joggers collection and will provide customers an ultra-premium, expertly tailored golf pant at an affordable price.
“True slim-fit golf pants are an incredible market opportunity” states Mike Atman, Managing Director of Avalon Golf. He continues, “Through many iterations, we believe we not only have the best slim-fit pant in golf, but the best golf pant period. We have gone above and beyond in design and development and are super excited to finally get the Tour Pant launched.”
Avalon Tour Slim-Fit Golf Pants for Men:
The Tour Pants are expertly tailored as a slim-fit golf pant with tapered legs and slim leg openings. Crafted as a technical golf pant, the Tour Pants offer a generous flex (to promote swing movement), are lightweight and moisture wicking. We’ve taken elements from traditional golf pants such as belt loops, zipper fly, button waist and silicon gripper inner waistband and added modern touches such as rounded front pockets, a hidden ball mark pocket and the slim cut legs. Available in 4 inseam lengths, customers won’t need to settle for the one length fits all approach and a visit to the tailor when shopping our Tour Pants collection.
AVG® Tour Fabric
“Golf pants are only as good as their fabric – we couldn’t settle on a fabric that didn’t check all our boxes so we decided to design our own” states Mike Atman. When unable to find the perfect fabric, Avalon Golf decided to design their own. The AVG Tour Fabric used in the Tour Pant is a proprietary blend of polyamide and elastane that delivers in comfort, performance and function. It is a lightweight, breathable and easy-care fabric that is ultra-soft and stretchy to keep golfers cool and comfortable on the course all day long.
Function Beyond the Course
While the tour pant is designed for golf, it will easily function beyond the course. Whether out for a nice dinner, transition from the office to the range, or just a nice night in, the Tour Pant offers the comfort, fit and style customers demand in an everyday pant. Break your wardrobe free – there’s no longer a need to separate golf pants from the everyday attire.
Avalon Tour Men’s Slim Fit Golf Pants are available immediately and are offered in 3 colors, 4 waist sizes and 4 different lengths. For more information on the Avalon Tour Golf Pants, please visit avalongolf.co
