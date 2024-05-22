Virtue Solar’s Founder Matt Powers Featured in Better Business Bureau Podcast Interview

This was a great collaboration with the Better Business Bureau. Consumers look to the BBB for reputable companies and information. That’s very important to us, too, so it was a natural fit.” — Matt Powers, Virtue Solar Founder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Central Virginia recently featured Matt Powers, the founder of Virtue Solar, in a 12-minute interview segment on the best ways to approach solar panel installation projects in Virginia. The interview can be found here: https://rss.com/podcasts/bbbcv/1457559/.

“This was a great collaboration with the Better Business Bureau,” said Powers. “Consumers look to the BBB for reputable companies and information. That’s very important to us, too, so it was a natural fit. We want Virginia residents to have accurate information on solar energy so that they can make informed decisions.”

Among the topics covered were solar panel installation for Virginia homes, tips to make solar projects hassle-free, asking the right questions, avoiding scams, and the importance of choosing a BBB- accredited business.

Headquartered in Charlottesville, Virtue Solar has designed and installed quality commercial and residential solar systems across the state since 2015. Virtue maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

Virtue’s superior installation practices and exceptional customer satisfaction scores have been recognized by their promotion to the exclusive Gold Installer tier by Enphase Energy, certification as an approved Powerwall Installer by Tesla (making it the only active local solar installation company in the Charlottesville area to achieve such a status), and promotion to REC Certified Solar Professional Installer by international solar panel leader REC Solar Holdings AS.

About Virtue Solar:

Virtue Solar is a Central Virginia-based, owner-operated solar installation company specializing in both residential solar and commercial solar projects. Virtue is an AES Certified, Class A Contractor that has installed over 3,500 kW of solar systems and maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Their industry-leading 25-year service warranty assures customers that solar panel systems perform as intended for the life of the system.