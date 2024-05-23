Fast Company Selects NAQI Logix in Top 2024 World Changing Ideas Awards
VANCOUVER, CANADA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FAST COMPANY Selects NAQI LOGIX in Top 2024 World Changing Ideas Awards

From a NAQI Neural Earbud to 3D printed living seawalls, the eighth annual awards honor new and inspiring solutions to the most daunting challenges of today.
The winners of Fast Company’s 2024 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced spotlighting innovative projects that are shaping the future. NAQI Logix was selected for its groundbreaking NAQI Neural Earbud, which allows anyone to control digital devices without touch, voice or even screen commands. The NAQI Neural Earbud reads facial microgestures such as a tilt of the head or an eye blink and turns them into seamless commands to control almost any device in our digital world. Already integrated into earbuds, NAQI's technology empowers users to control a wide range of devices, from computers, wheelchairs, smart home systems and AR/VR environments. By offering this effective alternative to brain implants, NAQI Logix is transforming how we interact with technology.
"We are thrilled to be recognized by Fast Company for our efforts to create technology that enhances lives and drives positive social impact," said Dave Segal, Inventor and Chief Innovation Officer at NAQI Logix. "The Naqi Neural Earbud showcases our commitment to innovation and our vision for a more accessible, user-friendly future."
This year’s World Changing Ideas Awards showcase selected winners from a pool of more than 1,300 entries from across the globe, including the Republic of Korea, Brazil, and Madagascar. Fast Company’s Spring 2024 issue will unveil some of the world’s most creative minds and pioneering organizations that are seeking to disrupt the status quo. The solutions cover everything from renewable energy storage and waste in the fashion industry to a building made entirely from recycled concrete and a fridge that’s solar-powered and designed to run off the grid.
“I was struck this year by the global sweep of the honorees,” says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “It’s endlessly inspiring to see how the world is coming together to devise inventive solutions to our most challenging problems. We need ideas from everywhere, and this year’s World Changing Ideas Awards are an extraordinary encapsulation of the innovation and creativity that is so abundant around the globe.”
Mark Godsy, NAQI Logix’s CEO, emphasized, "Our mission is to empower everyone with NAQI's capabilities, redefine accessibility, revolutionize digital device control, and pave the way for a more inclusive and innovative future."
For more information, please visit https://www.naqilogix.com/
For media inquiries, interviews, or further information about NAQI Logix, please contact:
● Email: info@naqilogix.com
● Email: media@naqilogix.com
ABOUT NAQI LOGIX:
NAQI Logix is a Canadian technology company dedicated to developing groundbreaking innovations that enhance accessibility and control in the digital age. Our flagship product, the NAQI Earbud, empowers users to interact with information systems and devices hands-free, voice-free, and look-free, ushering in a new era of accessibility and control over the digital world. We are committed to making a positive impact.
ABOUT THE WORLD CHANGING IDEAS AWARDS:
World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and bold concepts that make the world better. Judges choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to work on solving the problems that affect us all.
ABOUT FAST COMPANY:
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.
Rachel Weaver
Amplify & Impact Global
+1 412-435-1340
email us here