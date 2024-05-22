Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma on launch of South African National Service Initiative

Minister in the Presidency Responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma hails the formation of the South African National Service Initiative (SANSI). The establishment of SANSI will serve as a vehicle that aims to develop, capacitate, and empower young people of South Africa into purposeful sustainable employment.

“Like the rest of the world, South Africa faces multidimensional challenges that require a nationally coordinated response, spanning all of government and society” Said Minister Dlamini Zuma.

The need for South Africa to double its efforts and collaborate with stakeholders in both the public and private sectors to address this socio-economic imbalance which disproportionately affects young men and women who wish to contribute to the growth of our society has become loud and urgent.

In the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey, the unemployment rate stands at 32,9 while the survey shows that youth between the aged 15–24 years and 25–34 years have the highest unemployment rates at 40.7%, and 59.7% respectively. Approximately 3,6 million (35,5%) out of 10,3 million young people aged 15–24 were not employed, educated, or trained. As an institution, SANSI will seek to implement one of the key interventions to address unemployment among young people. As a key Stakeholder, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF)-led National Youth Service (NYS) will be a foundation of unity and service towards sustainable development.

The Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, in collaboration with the Department of Defence, will adopt a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to the skills revolution for the unskilled. Targeting a total of one hundred thousand (100,000) young people over the upcoming 7th Administration mobilising resources, the government is committed to championing total funding of the South African National Service Initiative.

Giving the Keynote address at the Launch of SANSI Deputy President Paul Mashatile said “We aim to ensure that young individuals are equipped with the necessary skills and qualifications to secure employment upon completing their education. Additionally, we want to foster an entrepreneurial mindset among young people, enabling them to contribute to the reduction of unemployment in our nation”.

As a Vehicle to transform young people into courageous agents of change who will tackle the country’s most pressing issues. The South African National Service Initiative will focus on the following key strategic work streams: Food and Agricultural Value Chain Commercialisation; Maritime and Oceans Economy; Engineering and Construction; Manufacturing and Infrastructure Rollout; as well as the skills of the future, which include the digital technologies and electronics.

Media Enquiries:

Director Communication: Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities

Cassius Selala

E-mail: Cassius.Selala@dwypd.gov.za

Cell: 060 543 0672

