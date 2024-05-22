Submit Release
Deputy Minister Parks Taul addresses Enlit Africa Conference, 22 May

The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Mr Parks Tau, will deliver the Ministerial address at the three-day Enlit Africa Conference taking place from 21 – 23 May 2024 in Cape Town.

Convened under the theme: “Less talk, more action: Catalysing a sustainable transition,” the three-day conference is an inclusive end-to-end industry gathering that addresses every aspect of Africa’s energy transition, acknowledging the role of traditional generation technologies and lighting the spark that will fuel the change required to secure the energy industry and our planet.

Deputy Minister Tau will deliver the Ministerial address on the second day of the conference under the topic: The role of municipalities in the Just Energy Transition.

Accredited members of the media are invited to cover the Deputy Minister’s address scheduled to take place as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 22 May 2024
Time: 11:00
Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre

For media enquiries, contact:
Legadima Leso 
Cell: 066 479 9904
Tsekiso Machike 
Cell: 078 237 3900

