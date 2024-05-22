Submit Release
Maine DOE Seeking Participants for the Title I Committee of Practitioners

Title I of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) requires each state educational agency that receives Title I funds to create a State Committee of Practitioners to advise the State in its responsibilities under the Title I program. The purpose of this committee is to review any state rules and regulations relating to Title I and provide recommendations concerning processes and procedures related its implementation.

Committee members we are still looking to recruit:

  • Career and technical educators
  • School board members
  • Parents

The committee’s meetings will be conducted on an ‘as needed’ basis via Zoom (most likely three times per year). The term of membership commences July 1, 2024, and expires June 30, 2026. For those looking for more information on the Title I Committee of Practitioners, please see the FAQ.

Those interested in serving on Maine DOE’s Title I Committee of Practitioners Committee should fill out this form by Friday, June 7th, 2024. Questions can be sent to Rita Pello, at rita.pello@maine.gov.

