Important Notice: Tennessee Works Tax Act Updates Effective July 1, 2024

On May 11, 2023, Governor Lee signed into law the Tennessee Works Tax Act (“TWTA”), Public Chapter 377 (2023). The TWTA makes several changes to Tennessee sales and use tax such as adopting sourcing provisions consistent with the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement to clarify for sellers which state’s tax is due on a sale into or outside the state. These changes are effective July 1, 2024. For more information, please read important notice #24-08.