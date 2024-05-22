On May 11, 2023, Governor Lee signed into law the Tennessee Works Tax Act (“TWTA”), Public Chapter 377 (2023). The TWTA makes several changes to Tennessee sales and use tax such as adopting sourcing provisions consistent with the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement to clarify for sellers which state’s tax is due on a sale into or outside the state. These changes are effective July 1, 2024. For more information, please read important notice #24-08.
You just read:
Important Notice: Tennessee Works Tax Act Updates Effective July 1, 2024
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.