WebRezPro Integrates Moneris Payment Gateway
Direct integration provides Canadian hoteliers with a seamless EMV-certified payment processing solution.
CALGARY, AB, CANADA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WebRezPro cloud-based property management system (PMS) for independent lodging operators is pleased to announce integration with Moneris Solutions Corporation ('Moneris'), Canada's leading payment processor. The partnership brings Canadian hoteliers a seamless and secure EMV-certified solution for accepting guest payments.
— Frank Verhagen, President
Providing payment processing services to Canadian businesses for over 20 years, Moneris has grown to become an industry leader with a full suite of unified payment solutions to process both onsite and online payments. With Moneris, hoteliers can securely accept all types of payments—from credit and debit cards to Apple Pay and Google Pay—backed by advanced fraud protection.
The PCI-compliant integration between WebRezPro and Moneris streamlines guest payments and authorizations for hoteliers. Key features and benefits of the integration include:
-Streamlined Payment Processing: The integration allows lodging operators to process payments and authorizations directly through reservations and invoices in WebRezPro, simplifying the payment workflow for staff.
-EMV Certification in Canada: The integrated solution is EMV certified in Canada, providing an additional layer of security for card-present transactions.
-PCI Compliance: The combined solution upholds PCI Point-to-Point-Encryption (P2PE) security standards to keep sensitive payment data safe.
-Seamless Guest Experience: The seamless payment experience improves guest satisfaction and loyalty.
“As a Canadian company ourselves, we are thrilled to offer our clients in Canada a proven EMV-certified payment processing solution made for Canadian businesses,” said Frank Verhagen, Founder and President of WebRezPro. “Our partnership with Moneris brings our customers a robust and innovative payment processing solution that will protect and future-proof their businesses as we continue to create a unified experience across hotel operations.”
Interested WebRezPro clients can contact their WebRezPro account executive for more information.
About WebRezPro
WebRezPro is a robust cloud-based property management system for independent lodging operators. The all-in-one solution saves hoteliers time and maximizes revenue with automated features that include online reservations, self check-in, seamless guest payments, housekeeping management, accounting, and advanced reporting. Committed to user-friendly, scalable software, industry-best data protection, and exceptional support, WebRezPro drives efficiency, guest satisfaction, and success for 2000+ properties in 45 countries. Launched in 2003, WebRezPro is a product of World Web Technologies Inc., an internet marketing and software company for tourism and hospitality since 1994. For more information, visit webrezpro.com.
