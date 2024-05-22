MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 5/22/2024

May 22, 2024

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 22, 2024

On 5/18/2024, Sr Trooper Oyler was on scene at an address on Frigate Place, Great Mills, MD assisting with a separate incident, when subjects became disorderly. Charlae Enaiya Horn, 22 of Lexington Park, MD was identified as the main individual causing the disturbance and was arrested. Horn was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Disorderly Conduct.

On 5/21/2024, Tpr Oliva Flores responded to a residence on Lawrence Avenue, Leonardtown, MD for the report of a burglary. Investigation revealed that Edrick Maury Young, 57 of Leonardtown, MD broke into the residence and was located inside sleeping. He was also found to have an active warrant through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Young was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Burglary – Fourth Degree – Dwelling and Trespass: Private Property.

On 5/21/2024, Tpr Phelps responded to a residence on Mountain Laurel Lane, California, MD for the report of a burglary. Investigation revealed that Blake Michael Baukman, 30 of California, MD broke into a residence and caused damage to a door. Baukman was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Burglary – Fourth Degree – Dwelling x2 and Malicious Destruction of Property: Value Less Than $1,000.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 5/18/2024, Robert Steed Robertson, 53 of Welcome, MD was arrested by Tpr Ruel

On 5/21/2024, Donald Keith Joy Jr, 25 of Chaptico, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 5/15/2024, Flor Cruz, 48 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle

On 5/16/2024, Miriam Sanchez Pineda, 44 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Black for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 5/17/2024, Tiffany Lynn Taylor, 56 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Lewis for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle

On 5/17/2024, Aaron Dwayne Johnson, 27 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Larimer for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 5/18/2024, Ahsley Lauren Markhart, 31 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 5/19/2024, Dashawn James Lee Lawson, 29 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 5/20/2024, Emma Grace Johnston, 19 of Mechaniceville, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich for FTA: Failure to return to & remain at scene of accident involving attended vehicle damage

On 5/21/2024, Ibrihim Olukayode Tolani Isiaka, 39 of Upper Marlboro, MD was arrested by TFC Pope for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 5/21/2024, Richard Alvin Nolan, 36 of Lusby, MD was arrested by Cpl Powis for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 5/22/2024, Jessie Marie Russell, 40 of Piney Point, MD was arrested by Tpr Larimer for Violation of Probation: Att-Arson-First Degree, Malicious Burning-2nd Degree, and Malicious Destruction of Property: Value Less Than $1,000

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov