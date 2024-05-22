Carolina Herrera Flórez selected as Top Principal and Health Coach of the Year by IAOTP
Carolina Herrera Flórez honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolina Herrera Flórez, health coach and principal of MagentaStars, was recently selected as Top Principal and Health Coach of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com/award-gala
With close to two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Herrera Flórez is a healthcare professional & yoga enthusiast who thrives on empowering healthier lifestyles. As a dedicated RN with over 15 years in healthcare, specializing in patient care and physician collaboration, she has become passionate about helping individuals overcome health challenges through personalized programs and lifestyle coaching. Ms. Herrera Flórez is a Registered Nurse and telephonic health coach at Cigna specializing in helping clients achieve their health-related goals, such as exercise, nutrition, weight management, smoking cessation, stress reduction, and chronic condition management. By utilizing the latest research on behavior change, she empowers clients to overcome barriers and work with other healthcare providers to achieve lasting results.
Ms. Herrera Flórez founded MagentaStars in 2017. Through their platform, they provide valuable resources and information about Aligned, MBPYC, and NamasTen, fostering a harmonious balance of mind, body, and spirit. Join us on the path to inner alignment and transformation.
Ms. Herrera Flórez’ areas of expertise include but are not limited to yoga, mindfulness, wellness coaching, health and wellness, education and consulting, social media marketing, strategic planning and public speaking.
Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Herrera Flórez earned her Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing in 2007 from Metro State University followed by her Master’s degree in Health Care Administration from Capella University in 2013.
Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Herrera Flórez has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year she was awarded as an Honored Listee from Marquis Who’s Who. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top Principal and Health Coach of the Year.
In addition to her successful career, Ms. Herrera Flórez volunteered at Fairview Health Services, assisting health team members with cleaning and gathering supplies for patient care.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Carolina Herrera Flórez for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Ms. Herrera Flórez attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys staying active through yoga and hiking as well as spending time with her family, traveling, reading, and cooking. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.
For more information please visit: https://www.magentastars.com/
