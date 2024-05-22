Musick Peeler’s Chet Cramin Named 2024 Commercial Real Estate Visionary
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Musick, Peeler & Garett LLP announced today that Partner Chet Cramin has been recognized by the Los Angeles Times as a Commercial Real Estate "Visionary," and is profiled in the annual Commercial Real Estate Magazine, published on May 19, 2024. This is the third consecutive year that Mr. Cramin has been recognized for this achievement.
"Commercial real estate, not unlike numerous other industries, has gone through unprecedented challenges over the past few years,” states the publisher. “Current trends indicate a strong, steady recovery and it’s thanks to the resolve and savvy of CRE professionals that there is cause for an optimistic outlook.”
"This honor speaks to Chet's exceptional skill and unwavering dedication to his clients," says the Firm’s Co-Managing Partner Steven J. Elie. "As Co-Leader of the Firm’s Real Estate, Finance and Charter School Group, his visionary approach and leadership continue to set a high standard in the commercial real estate sector. We are proud to have Chet represent our Firm with such a prestigious recognition."
Mr. Cramin is a Partner in the Firm’s Orange County office whose practice includes a broad range of real estate services, including acquisition, disposition, and leasing of retail, office and industrial property. His broad transactional experience over the past 30 years includes commercial brokerage and property management, with particular expertise in representing charter schools in acquisitions, leasing and financing. As set forth in the “Visionary” profile, “Cramin remains committed to delivering exceptional service to his clients,” and notes that “He recently facilitated high-value acquisitions and leases for clients and managed complex financing and construction projects.”
###
About Musick Peeler
With offices in five major commercial centers across the state, Musick Peeler attorneys know California. Founded in 1954, Musick Peeler has kept pace with California's growth and with more than 100 attorneys, the firm has the resources and expertise to offer the highest quality representation in a wide variety of legal matters.
JONATHAN FITZGARRALD
"Commercial real estate, not unlike numerous other industries, has gone through unprecedented challenges over the past few years,” states the publisher. “Current trends indicate a strong, steady recovery and it’s thanks to the resolve and savvy of CRE professionals that there is cause for an optimistic outlook.”
"This honor speaks to Chet's exceptional skill and unwavering dedication to his clients," says the Firm’s Co-Managing Partner Steven J. Elie. "As Co-Leader of the Firm’s Real Estate, Finance and Charter School Group, his visionary approach and leadership continue to set a high standard in the commercial real estate sector. We are proud to have Chet represent our Firm with such a prestigious recognition."
Mr. Cramin is a Partner in the Firm’s Orange County office whose practice includes a broad range of real estate services, including acquisition, disposition, and leasing of retail, office and industrial property. His broad transactional experience over the past 30 years includes commercial brokerage and property management, with particular expertise in representing charter schools in acquisitions, leasing and financing. As set forth in the “Visionary” profile, “Cramin remains committed to delivering exceptional service to his clients,” and notes that “He recently facilitated high-value acquisitions and leases for clients and managed complex financing and construction projects.”
###
About Musick Peeler
With offices in five major commercial centers across the state, Musick Peeler attorneys know California. Founded in 1954, Musick Peeler has kept pace with California's growth and with more than 100 attorneys, the firm has the resources and expertise to offer the highest quality representation in a wide variety of legal matters.
JONATHAN FITZGARRALD
Equinox Strategy Partners
+1 3106016008
email us here