DUNN, PARISER & PEYROT’S MARK PARISER NAMED “TOP 100 ACCOUNTANT” BY LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite business management and accounting firm Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot announced today that Partner Mark Pariser has once again been recognized as a “Top 100 Accountant 2025” by the Los Angeles Business Journal in a special supplement. The edition honors “the top accounting professionals in the Los Angeles region for their ongoing efforts as outstanding financial stewards,” states the publisher.“Mark Pariser has built his career on guiding clients through the most complex and sensitive aspects of financial management, ensuring their professional success translates into long-term financial stability,” shares his profile. “At Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot, he is known for his ability to see the full picture of a client’s financial life and create strategies that not only protect their assets but also allow their wealth to grow in a sustainable, intentional way.”Pariser is known as "the quarterback” of the financial team. With more than three decades of experience advising leading figures in entertainment and media, he has earned a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most trusted and innovative business managers. With a client roster that spans Hollywood talent, creative executives, and global entrepreneurs, Pariser delivers comprehensive financial management that encompasses sophisticated tax and estate planning, investment oversight, and high-stakes negotiation, ensuring each client’s financial world is both strategically sound and positioned for growth.Pariser extends his expertise beyond the entertainment world through his service on the boards of the Songwriters of North America (SONA) and the SONA Foundation, and his work with Manifest Works, a nonprofit creating career pathways for people affected by foster care, homelessness, and incarceration.Recognized throughout the industry for his expertise and integrity, Pariser has been repeatedly named among The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top Business Managers” and Variety’s “Business Managers Elite.”

