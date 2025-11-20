KAUFMAN LEGAL GROUP RECOGNIZED AS 'BEST LAW FIRM' BY BEST LAWYERS

Stephen J. Kaufman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boutique political and government law firm Kaufman Legal Group announced today that it has once again been recognized by Best LawyersBest Law Firms2026 among the nation's elite law firms in the 16th edition of the publication.“The 16th edition of Best Law Firms continues to set the standard for excellence in the legal industry. Serving as a trusted benchmark, it provides a comprehensive guide to the top-performing firms across 127 practice areas and 188 local jurisdictions,” states the publisher. “Our rankings are the result of a rigorous evaluation process that blends client feedback, peer reviews, interviews with industry leaders, and in-depth analysis of firm data. This year, we received over 110,000 client references, who provided more than 200,000 evaluations on US law firms, underscoring the trust and value placed in Best Law Firms.”Kaufman Legal Group stands at the forefront of political law, advising clients involved in many of the nation’s most prominent campaigns and public policy initiatives. With offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento, the firm offers comprehensive legal services that span the political process at the federal, state and local levels. Its clients include elected officials, candidates, political parties, corporations, trade associations, nonprofits and government agencies. From Fortune 500 companies to grass-roots movements, Kaufman Legal Group delivers practical, strategic counsel to navigate today’s complex political landscape.

