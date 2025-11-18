SKLAR KIRSH NAMED A ‘MOST ADMIRED LAW FIRM’ BY LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

Jeffrey Sklar

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that the Los Angeles Business Journal has recognized it in “2025 Leaders of Influence: Most Admired Law Firms to Work For,” announced in a special section.“We’ve listed an assortment of 50 particularly outstanding law firms who are consciously working towards creating diverse, positive, and supportive environments to help drive ‘the success of their attorneys,’” states the publisher. “The most admired law firms have a specific set of qualities that make them great places to work, whether you are an attorney or a member of the supporting team.”“We are honored to be included as one of Los Angeles’ most admired law firms to work for,” says Co-Chairman Jeffrey Sklar . “We’ve worked very hard to build a culture where every individual can grow, contribute and feel a true sense of belonging, and we’re proud to see that commitment reflected in this award.”“Sklar Kirsh has built a reputation not only for legal excellence but also for cultivating a positive, inclusive and supportive workplace,” the feature shares. “From its founding by Jeff Sklar and Andrew Kirsh, the firm has remained committed to its core values, maintaining a collegial and human-centered culture as it has grown from four to 32 attorneys in just over a decade.” The profile highlights the firm’s collaborative ethos and casual, supportive structure where partners mentor associates for guidance and growth.Built by lawyers with experience at top national firms, Sklar Kirsh advises companies, family offices and high-net-worth individuals on complex deals and high-stakes disputes. Guided by a commitment to innovation, teamwork, and practical value, the firm provides strategic, outcome-driven counsel in corporate, real estate, entertainment, and litigation firm, offering the sophistication of a major law practice with the responsiveness of a boutique.Sklar Kirsh was recently recognized by Best Lawyers as a “Best Law Firm” for 2026.

