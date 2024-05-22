The Brooks Group Named a Selling Power 2024 Top Sales Training Company
Sales training and development leader recognized for best-in-class programs
Being named a Top Sales Training Company for the 15th consecutive year shows The Brooks Group’s long-standing commitment to individual seller development and the success of sales organizations.”GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brooks Group, a leading sales training and development company, announced that it has been named a 2024 Top Sales Training Company by Selling Power for its suite of proven sales training and development programs, industry-leading reinforcement tools, and best-in-class assessments.
— Spencer Wixom, president and CEO of The Brooks Group
“Being recognized as a Top Sales Training Company for the 15th consecutive year shows The Brooks Group’s long-standing commitment to individual seller development and the success of sales organizations,” said Spencer Wixom, president and CEO of The Brooks Group. “We prioritize client success, delivering our programs with expertise, integrity, and a research-backed methodology.”
High-quality sales training remains paramount to B2B sales success. CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders can leverage the 2024 Top Sales Training Company list to find the right sales training partner.
Since its founding in 1977, The Brooks Group has been consistently recognized as an innovator in the sales training and performance industry. The effectiveness of its training delivery and IMPACT Selling® sales process is proven by continued customer success and positive reviews.
“As the economy continues to struggle with a soft landing, and AI disrupts the sales landscape, having an effective and forward-focused sales organization is critical to accelerate revenue growth,” said Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner. “Partnering with the best sales training companies will help ensure your team’s success.”
All companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, innovative solutions, and their company’s unique contributions to the sales training marketplace.
About The Brooks Group
We unlock the potential of sales teams. Founded in 1977, The Brooks Group is a leading strategic partner empowering sales teams to generate breakthrough results. To learn more about our suite of proven sales training and development programs, industry-leading reinforcement tools, and best-in-class assessments, visit www.brooksgroup.com.
About Selling Power
In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters (https://bit.ly/3nUpek7), as well as the leading AI sales newsletter (Subscribe to the AI 4 Sales™ / Sales 3.0 Digest – Sales 3.0 Conference / Blog (sales30conf.com). Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. https://www.sales30conf.com
Larissa DiStefano
The Brooks Group
+1 713-898-0607
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube