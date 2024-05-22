22 May 2024

170

The National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Turkmenistan

On May 21, 2024, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Ashgabat and expressed condolences to representatives of the neighboring country. Arkadag conveyed words of sincere empathy and support at this difficult moment to the relatives and friends of the victims.

Arriving at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan talked with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ali Mojtaba Ruzbekhani.

Noting that a serious tragedy occurred in fraternal Iran, Haji Arkadag, on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan, on behalf of himself and the Turkmen people, expressed condolences to the families and friends of the victims. The National Leader of the Turkmen people, as a symbol of the unshakable Turkmen-Iranian relations of friendship and brotherhood, made an entry in the Book of Condolences. The Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan expressed words of sympathy and support during a difficult time for the two neighboring peoples.

Haji Arkadag noted that he received the news of the helicopter crash in the Islamic Republic of Iran with deep sorrow. As a result of this tragic disaster, the leader of the neighboring country, my dear brother Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, died, Arkadag continued. Being a prominent political and statesman, Seyed Ebrahim Raisi did a lot in the name of a prosperous and happy life for his people, and also made a significant personal contribution to the further strengthening of Turkmen-Iranian friendly relations.

Saying that with his untimely death, Iran lost a devoted son who served his Motherland, and Turkmenistan a true friend, the National Leader of the Turkmen people noted with regret that high-ranking officials also died in the helicopter along with Seyed Ebrahim Raisi. The Turkmens say: “On the Day of Judgment, a neighbor is a help.” That is why Turkmenistan, being a close neighbor, shares the grief of the Iranian people at this difficult moment.

“Once again, on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan, on my own behalf and on behalf of the entire Turkmen people, I express my condolences to the families and friends of the victims,” said Arkadag. – We pray for the repose of the souls of the dead. May their souls rest in heaven!

Then the Mufti of Turkmenistan read prayers in memory of the deceased.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Turkmenistan Ali Mojtaba Ruzbekhani, on behalf of the people and the Government of Iran, as well as on his own behalf, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for taking the time to come to the Embassy and at this difficult moment, he addressed words of support to the Iranian people.