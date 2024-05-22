Over 12,000 OCOP products rated at least three stars nationwide

VIETNAM, May 22 - HÀ NỘI — As many as 12,075 products under the One Commune - One Product (OCOP) programme across Việt Nam have been rated three stars or higher, according to the Central Co-ordination Office for New-style Rural Area Development.

Among the products, 73.9 per cent achieved the three-star status, 24.7 per cent got four stars, and 42 products five stars while the remainders are potential five stars.

There are 6,542 OCOP producers, 32.5 per cent of which are cooperatives, 22 per cent enterprises, 40.3 per cent production establishments and business households, and cooperative groups make up the rest.

According to the office, all 63 provinces and centrally-run cities nationwide have developed and issued plans to implement the OCOP programme in the 2021-25 period.

The OCOP programme, approved by the Prime Minister in 2018, aims to develop forms of production and business, help with economic restructuring to improve people's income and living standards, and contribute to the industrialisation and modernisation of agriculture and rural areas.

Hanoi continues to maintain its leading position with the largest number of OCOP brands winning three stars or more by the end of last month.

Since 2019, it has evaluated and classified 2,711 products, accounting for 89 per cent of the target until 2025.

Hà Nội has six products rated five stars, 12 others that are potential five stars, 1,473 with four stars, and 1,220 with three stars, statistics show. — VNS