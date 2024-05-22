SCIC to divest in 31 companies

VIETNAM, May 22 - HÀ NỘI — The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) has recently released the list of enterprises for its second divestment phase in 2024, with a total of 31 companies.

The list includes many well-known companies listed on the stock exchange, such as Tiền Phong Plastic JSC, Hà Giang Mineral and Mechanics JSC, FPT Corporation, Việt Nam National Construction Consultants Corporation, Agifish, Machinco, Bến Tre Construction Material JSC and CINDE, according to its announcement.

Among these companies, SCIC hold a 37.1 per cent stake worth VNĐ480 billion (US$19 million) in Tiền Phong Plastic's charter capital. It currently has 87.3 per cent ownership, valued at VNĐ312 billion, of Việt Nam National Construction Consultants Corporation, and a 97.4 per cent stake, amounting to VNĐ231 billion, in CINDE.

SCIC's investment portfolio included 5.8 per cent of FPT's charter capital as well, worth VNĐ635 billion.

Previously, it had announced plans to reduce its holdings in 27 enterprises during the first phase of its 2024 divestment programme, including several listed firms such as Domesco, Vietnam Books JSC, Seaprodex, VINAPLAST Corporation and VIETTRONICS.

In the first phase, SCIC successfully divested its positions in Vinacontrol and Film No 1 JSC. — VNS