Food facilities seeking a HACCP certification must have a HACCP certified person create, modify and implenment the plan

LUNENBURG, NS, CANADA, May 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HACCP certification, for an individual, is just the beginning of a HACCP certified facility. There's a lot that goes into a HACCP certified facility. A certified facility has proven to an inspector or an auditor that the people in charge of the food safety plan have taken all necessary measures to ensure that it produces the safest foods for its consumers. It also means that there is a traceability program in place to ensure a rapid recall should something g go wrong.In order to create a HACCP or food safety plan the person creating, modifying, and implementing the plan must be HACCP certified. An individual HACCP certification must include at least 16 hours of HACCP training , the training must be examinable, and it must be accredited by a well-known entity such as the International HACCP Alliance.To begin with, a HACCP certified facility has a HACCP or food safety plan that is in line with any number of CFRs that speak to the requirements of said document. It would also demonstrate that the PRPs (Prerequisite programs) and GMPs are all in place and shown not just in document for but in real time scenarios.Templates can be used to create the base of the HACCP or food safety plan. They are a system that provides the basic conditions to operate in a safe environment to produce secure food. The prerequisite programs have normally been based on current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) and as the food industry grew, and the regulations responsible to the safety of the food within the food industry more prerequisite programs have been developed from this practice.A process flow diagram needs to be part of the documentation and used to identify critical control points. Each step in a flow diagram must be assessed for potential hazards and used to identify the critical control points in the process. Once the flow diagram is completed, it needs to be verified. Process flow diagrams are an essential tool for businesses and organizations to improve their processes and increase efficiency. By creating a clear and concise visual representation of a process, it becomes easier to identify areas for improvement and optimize the process.The 7 steps of HACCP must also be demonstrated, these principles include hazard analysis, CCP identification, establishing critical limits, monitoring procedures, corrective actions, verification procedures, and record-keeping and documentation. The 7 principles of HACCP identify those food production hygiene issues and take actions to prevent them. In this way, instead of inspecting finished products for the effects of these hazards, HACCP attempts to avoid hazards throughout the production process.

