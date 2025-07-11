eHACCP.org Publishes IHA Accredited HACCP Training Courses in French

Principes HACCP certifiés et BPF pour les transformateurs et fabricants d'aliments Principes HACCP certifiés et BPD pour le stockage et la distribution des aliments Principes HACCP certifiés et bonnes pratiques de fabrication (BPF) pour la viande et la volaille Principes HACCP certifiés et BPF pour les industries des produits de la mer

eHACCP.org is pleased to announce that it has published several HACCP training courses in the French language.

Had a great experience doing this HACCP course for food and safety. The modules in the course are easy to learn from and the quizzes make it easy for the final exam” — Jody-Kay Mason

LUNENBURG, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eHACCP.org, a premier online HACCP training and HACCP certification platform, offers IHA (International HACCP Alliance) accredited HACCP training courses that are 18 hours long, narrated, interactive, and examinable. It is pursuing the localization of its content for its French clients.To date, eHACCP.org has published: Principes HACCP certifiés et les BPF pour les transformateurs et les fabricants des produits alimentaires• Principes HACCP certifiés et bonnes pratiques de fabrication (BPF) pour la viande et la volaille• Principes HACCP certifiés et BPA pour les industries de produits frais• Principes HACCP certifiés et BPF pour les industries des produits de la mer• Principes HACCP certifiés et BPF pour les industries laitières• HACCP certifié et sécurité alimentaire cours d’auditeur“We will continue to develop courses and translate them for our partners who have those needs." Says Elizabeth Liddy, Project Manager for eHACCP.org, “Our in-house, human translators are equipped with practical HACCP understanding and implementation experience, which lends seamless translation with no loss of nuance that may occur using AI or non-HACCP experienced translators.”Research and common sense indicate that people who learn in their native language, their mother tongue, tend to retain and understand new information better than being taught in a foreign language.According to Wikipedia, there are 1.4 million people who speak French at home. An additional 166,000 people are living in the US from France. Quebec, a French-speaking province in Canada, has 7 million French-speaking citizens, and Canada has about 10.5 million French-speaking people.The largest companies based out of Quebec and France and their respective employee count are Couch-Tard (149,00 employees), Danone (100,000 employees), Metro Inc. (97,000 employees), Saputo (20,000 employees), Olymel (12,000 employees), Agropur (7,000 employees), and many more.According to Stephen Sockett, eHACCP.org’s owner, the French market represents a significant portion of eHACCP.org’s client base, with many coming from Quebec, France, and many other French-speaking countries and territories. “We will continue to develop our curriculum and translate it to French and many other languages to help food safety professionals access the best HACCP training in their preferred language.”eHACCP.org, founded in 2007, is a Canadian HACCP and food safety training and certification company based out of Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, with Partners in New Jersey, California, and British Columbia. Its international clients have made it the number one HACCP training site with a rating of 4.9 from over 1000 reviews.To learn more, please visit https://eHACCP.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.