eHACCP.org Reaches Milestone of One Thousand Customer Reviews With a 4.9 Rating Received

eHACCP.org, Helping individuals further their careers in food safety and helping consumers benefit from access to safe foods locally and from all over the world

I did my Seafood HACCP training on eHACCP.org and I found it very informative. It was easy to follow and they provided links for standards and other references. Definitely recommended!” — Sheila Samoy

RHODES CORNER, NS, CANADA, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eHACCP.org, a privately held food safety company specializing in HACCP Training HACCP Certification and Food Safety Plans development programs for individuals and corporations, has now received over 1,000 customer reviews with a 4.9 rating for its online courses. https://www.trustindex.io/reviews/ehaccp.org “eHACCP.org has trained and accredited thousands of food safety professionals using our online HACCP training platforms. We are very proud of our impact on the industry, and we continually evolve and improve to meet the evolving needs of the industry. We do this by engaging and listening to our customers and partners. A tremendous source of inspiration and guidance for us comes from our customer reviews, which have now surpassed over one thousand reviews received,” explained Stephen Sockett, the Owner and Operator of eHACCP.org.“For years we have successfully engaged our customers that provide us with reviews and feedback about our courses as they help us achieve our goals of helping individuals further their careers in food safety and helping consumers benefit from access to safe foods locally and from all over the world, while helping corporations save money and reduce spoilage inside their supply chains,” explained Mr. Sockett.“Feedback received from clients has led us to translate our courses into multiple languages, allowing us to expand our customer base globally and helping us identify and launch multiple new online courses. Our client list continues to expand, including some of the world’s best-known food, beverage, and restaurant brands, as well as global retailers and suppliers across the globe. Our success can be attributed to listening to our customers,” explained Mr. Sockett.“We welcome more customer reviews and encourage all of our past clients to engage us as we prepare for additional growth. The first thousand customer reviews is a milestone that we are very proud to have obtained, as these customer reviews have helped shape our product offerings, corporate culture and company. We look forward to receiving more,” added Mr. Sockett.For more information about a customer review or to register for the eHACCP.org training courses, please visit www.eHACCP.org About eHACCP.orgeHACCP.org is an online HACCP training, HACCP certification, and food safety education platform for food manufacturers, processors, producers, bottlers, and all individuals working in the food industry. Our partner subject matter experts, drawn from industry and government, ensure that the online training courses meet and exceed the minimum requirements of both regulatory and industry entities.eHACCP.org develops, authors, and supports content in association with food safety consultants, USDA and FDA inspectors, university outreach and extension coordinators, veterinarians, biochemists, biologists, business owners and operators, instructional designers, and many other professionals whose goal is to develop and create content that promotes the strongest food safety posture for less money.For more information, please visit: www.eHACCP.org

