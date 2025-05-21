eHACCP.org Launches Root Cause Analysis for Food Safety Professionals Course to Enhance Food Safety and HACCP Compliance

HACCP Auditor course

LUNENBURG, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eHACCP.org, a leading provider of International HACCP Alliance (IHA)-accredited online HACCP training , proudly announces the launch of its new Root Cause Analysis for Food Safety Professionals course. Now available at [ehaccp.org/all-courses/rca]( https://ehaccp.org/all-courses/rca ), this comprehensive, self-paced course equips food safety professionals with the skills to identify and address the root causes of food safety issues, strengthening Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) systems and advancing professional expertise.Elevating Food Safety Through Root Cause AnalysisRoot Cause Analysis (RCA) is a critical methodology for uncovering the underlying causes of food safety incidents, such as contamination or non-compliance, rather than merely addressing symptoms. By systematically analyzing biological, chemical, or physical hazards in food production, RCA empowers professionals to implement preventive controls that reduce risks and prevent recurrence. This process is vital for HACCP systems, which rely on proactive hazard identification and control to ensure food safety from raw material production to final consumption.The Root Cause Analysis for Food Safety Professionals course teaches participants to use proven RCA tools, such as the Fishbone Diagram and 5 Whys, tailored specifically for food safety challenges. For example, RCA can pinpoint issues like inadequate refrigeration during transport or improper storage practices, enabling targeted corrective actions. By integrating RCA training into HACCP plans, professionals can enhance compliance with FDA, USDA, and GFSI requirements, reduce the risk of foodborne illness outbreaks, and foster a culture of continuous improvement. This strengthens consumer trust, protects brand reputation, and supports regulatory compliance in an increasingly complex global food supply chain.Advancing Careers with Specialized RCA TrainingThe eHACCP.org course is designed for food safety professionals seeking to elevate their expertise and career prospects, including quality assurance managers, plant supervisors, and operations staff. Completing this 10-hour, eHACCP.org-accredited course provides participants with:- Enhanced Problem-Solving Skills: Learn to conduct thorough investigations, collect meaningful data, and apply RCA techniques to address food safety non-conformities effectively- Career Differentiation: A certificate of completion from eHACCP.org, recognized by industry authorities, demonstrates advanced competency in food safety management, making professionals stand out in a competitive job market.- Practical Application: Gain access to over 250 templates and tools to streamline RCA processes, enabling immediate implementation in food manufacturing, processing, or distribution settings.- Leadership Opportunities: Develop skills to lead RCA initiatives, collaborate with cross-functional teams, and drive preventive controls, positioning professionals for roles like Food Safety Manager or HACCP Coordinator.Testimonials from eHACCP.org learners highlight the course’s impact: “The RCA course was a game-changer. It gave me the tools to identify and fix issues in our HACCP plan, and I’ve already seen results in our audits,” said Candice Brown, Food Safety Coordinator at GF Marketing & GF Farm Corp.Course Details and AvailabilityThe Root Cause Analysis for Food Safety Professionals course is self-directed, narrated, and examinable, offering flexibility for busy professionals. It is priced cost-effectively and includes live North American customer support (866-488-1410 or support@ehaccp.org) The course is available immediately at [ehaccp.org/all-courses/rca]( https://ehaccp.org/all-courses/rca ).We’re thrilled to offer this course to empower food safety professionals to tackle challenges at their core,” said Stephen Sockett, lead instructor at eHACCP.org. “By mastering RCA, professionals can drive meaningful change in their organizations and advance their careers while ensuring safer food for consumers worldwide.”About eHACCP.orgeHACCP.org is a premier online platform offering IHA-accredited HACCP and food safety training. With user-friendly, cost-effective courses, eHACCP.org supports food industry professionals meeting FDA, USDA, and GFSI requirements. Based in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, eHACCP.org is committed to advancing global food safety through accessible, high-quality education.For more information, visit [eHACCP.org]( https://ehaccp.org ) or contact support@ehaccp.org.Media Contact:

