The SaaS application supports Epicor Kinetic customers with invoicing workflows with Suppliers

At TCP, we challenge ourselves to match customer pain points with innovative solutions and Supplier Central is an excellent example.” — Gonzalo Nunez, CEO of TCP

MIAMI, FL, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TCP Expands the Fluent Platform with Supplier Central

Technology Coast Partners (TCP), a Miami-based consulting firm specializing in enterprise business solutions that transform mid-sized manufacturers, announced today that it is expanding the Fluent platform with the addition of the Supplier Central module. Fluent consists of products and services that amplify ERP data for maximum strategic and financial impact, leveraging both the power of AI and TCP’s decades of experience servicing this niche market.

TCP’s Fluent platform brings innovation and digital transformation to mid-sized manufacturers in ways never thought possible. Supplier Central helps this market optimize vendor invoice processing, with particular support with country specific regulations. One such example involves third party validation of the tax entity in the vendor country. Supplier Central enables the electronic processing of the invoices and supplier tax documentation through a centralized service, leveraging AI to automatically update vendor invoices in Epicor Kinetic without human intervention.

Gonzalo Nunez, TCP CEO commented, “At TCP, we challenge ourselves to match customer pain points with innovative solutions and Supplier Central is an excellent example. The volume of invoices that many of our customers face can be crippling, creating a significant burden to the local accounting teams and presenting a risk for human error. Epicor Kinetic is such a powerful tool and our goal is to help make our clients’ users’ jobs a little easier so that their business can realize the full potential of the ERP. ”

“We are extremely excited to show and deliver Supplier Central to all our Epicor Kinetic customers,” added Ivan Rebolledo, TCP’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We’ve seen the demand for this kind of solution for a while, and now together with ever evolving tax regulations in many international markets the need for an automated supplier portal has only grown in the priority list of our customers.”



All of the Fluent platform tools are each affordable, easy to implement and use, and deliver a ROI multiple that transforms customers in real time. The Fluent products and services are available to firms globally and not just in Latin America. For more information visit www.tcpmiami.com/fluent.

About TCP

Technology Coast Partners (TCP) is an innovator in business solution implementation and transformation for mid-sized manufacturers. The firm’s design and implementation team’s focus is on Epicor, SugarCRM, Aleran, and R-Daniel throughout Latin America. The firm’s Fluent platform boasts a multitude of proprietary products and services designed to amplify the impact of the ERP across mid-sized manufacturing firms, regardless of geographic location. With over three decades in operation, TCP is headquartered in Miami, FL, with locations sprinkled throughout LATAM. To transform your manufacturing firm, visit www.tcpmiami.com.

About Fluent

TCP’s Fluent platform brings innovation and digital transformation to mid-sized manufacturers in ways never thought possible. The platform consists ofof SaaS applications that amplify ERP data for maximum strategic and financial impact, leveraging both the power of Open AI and TCP’s decades of experience servicing this niche market. Fluent includes the following products: ERP Natural Language Query, ERP WhatsApp TCPBOT, Email/Communication Automation, Exchange Rate Automation, ERP/SugarCRM Integration, ERP/Aleran Integration, and Supplier Central. Fluent tools are each affordable, easy to implement and use, and deliver a ROI multiple that transforms customers in real time. For more information, visit tcpmiami.com/fluent.