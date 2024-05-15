Technology Coast Partners to Attend Epicor Insights 2024 as a Platinum Sponsor

TCP Logo

TCP alongside partners SugarCRM and Aleran to showcase elevating customer experiences via AI

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology Coast Partners, TCP, announced today that it is a Platinum sponsor of Epicor Insights 2024, the cloud ERP company’s annual global customer conference held this year May 20-23, 2024, in Nashville, TN.

TCP is an innovator in business solution implementation and transformation for mid-sized manufacturers. The firm's design and implementation team's focus are on Epicor, SugarCRM, and Aleran globally, in addition to its proprietary platform, Fluent, which amplifies the Epicor Kinetic ERP for customers.

At Epicor Insights 2024, TCP will be presenting alongside its prestigious partners SugarCRM and Aleran. Together, these firms are using AI to accelerate sales and drive a superior customer experience all by leveraging the power of the data within Epicor Kinetic. By doing this, the firms are connecting everything from demand generation to the shop floor and through the distribution channel by integrating each of the business processes. This results in the expansion and transformation of the data that lives in Epicor Kinetic into meaningful revenue for the customer.

“TCP is a strong believer in the strength of the Epicor Kinetic ERP and the tremendous impact it can make on mid-market manufacturers and distributors. Working with our partners Sugar CRM, Aleran and TCP’s internal teams to find ways to think beyond data synchronization into complete transformation has been an amazing journey. We are excited to share these solutions with the attendees of Epicor Insights 2024 and are looking forward to connecting with the attendees in Nashville,” said Gonzalo Nunez, TCP’s CEO.

TCP, SugarCRM, and Aleran will be in Booth 6 at the show providing demos and coffee, and will be giving away a set of Bose headphones.

“We are delighted to have TCP join us for Epicor Insights 2024” said Brenda Nobleza, RVP Americas Channel, Epicor. “The conference is the perfect venue for TCP and its partners to help more than 3,000 attending ERP users stay on the latest edge of technology and showcase solutions to fit their business needs.”

About Epicor

Epicor Software Corporation equips hard-working businesses with enterprise solutions that keep the world turning. For more than 50 years, Epicor customers in the automotive, building supply, distribution, manufacturing, and retail industries have trusted Epicor to help them do business better. Innovative Epicor solution sets are carefully curated to fit customer needs and built to flexibly respond to their fast-changing reality. With deep industry knowledge and experience, Epicor accelerates its customers’ ambitions, whether to grow and transform, or simply become more productive and effective. Visit www.epicor.com for more information.

About TCP

Technology Coast Partners (TCP) is an innovator in business solution implementation and transformation for mid-sized manufacturers. The firm's design and implementation team's focus is on Epicor, SugarCRM, Aleran, and R-Daniel throughout Latin America. The firm's Fluent platform boasts a multitude of proprietary products and services designed to amplify the impact of the ERP across mid-sized manufacturing firms, regardless of geographic location. With over three decades in operation, TCP is headquartered in Miami, FL, with locations sprinkled throughout LATAM. To transform your manufacturing firm, visit www.tcpmiami.com.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is a CRM software that helps marketing, sales, and service teams reach peak efficiency through better automation, data, and intelligence so they can achieve a real-time, reliable view of each customer. Sugar’s platform provides leading technology in the sales automation, marketing automation, and customer service fields with one goal in mind: to make the hard things easier. Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR. For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

About Aleran

Aleran helps manufacturers, wholesalers/distributors and sales agencies simplify, unify and boost sales – online, offline and everywhere they sell. We are an affordable, scalable, customizable platform that enables e-commerce sales while also automating and streamlining the sales order management process for in-house, remote and external sales teams. For more information, visit www.aleran.com