TCP Launches the Fluent Platform the first AI-driven platform that amplifies the Epicor Kinetic ERP

Fluent by TCP

MIAMI, FL, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology Coast Partners (TCP), a Miami-based consulting firm specializing in enterprise business solutions that transform mid-sized manufacturers, announced today that it is launching their Fluent platform. Fluent consists of products and services that amplify ERP data for maximum strategic and financial impact, leveraging both the power of AI and TCP’s decades of experience servicing this niche market.

TCP’s Fluent platform brings innovation and digital transformation to mid-sized manufacturers in ways never thought possible. The platform includes the following SaaS applications:

Natural Language Querying (NLQ): Powered by OpenAI, Fluent’s NLQ gives Epicor users the ability to query their ERP data in natural language. This provides access to data-driven business insights that have traditionally required technical expertise to acquire and makes them easily shareable with key stakeholders.

ERP WhatsApp TCPBOT: Connects enterprise-approved WhatsApp users to the ERP enabling access to business-critical information and workflow to drive the business forward.

Email/Communication Automation: An ERP messaging solution that automatically sends invoices, credit memos, packaging lists and any BAQ report to a predefined distribution list as attachments.. Send reminders to customers of pending or past due invoices. Send notifications to vendors when payments are processed. Trigger emails based on events occurring in your Epicor Kinetic database.

Exchange Rate Automation: A web-based exchange rate automation service that connects with central banks and other sources to obtain official exchange rates and currency conversion then updates the ERP daily with this timely information.

ERP/SugarCRM Integration: With the first integration as a service, no code, out of the box of world class ERP and CRM solutions for mid-market companies we offer the best integrated solution between Epicor and SugarCRM and SAP Business One and SugarCRM thereby creating a natural, seamless orchestration of the entire customer lifetime cycle in high definition, from lead generation to the shop floor and beyond.

Fluent tools are each affordable, easy to implement and use, and deliver a ROI multiple that transforms customers in real time.

Gonzalo Nunez, TCP CEO commented, “For 25 years, the TCP team has sought to bring top business tools and digital transformation to mid-sized manufacturers across Latin America. The development of Fluent takes both innovation and transformation to an entirely new level, ultimately bringing the power of AI to mid-sized firms globally in ways that will positively impact profitability, efficiency, and the competitive landscape within manufacturing. We are very proud to be able to drive this type of change for our current and prospective customers, some of which are already experiencing the results.”

“Fluent is a game-changer for the industries we serve and those seeking to gain the most from an investment into their ERP,” added Ivan Rebolledo, TCP’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Preliminary customer feedback on the platform has been fantastic with particular emphasis on the ERP NLQ which in essence brings the power of strategic data analysis into the hands of any leader regardless of their technical expertise.”

Fluent products and services are available to firms globally and not just in Latin America. For more information visit www.tcpmiami.com/fluent.

About TCP

Technology Coast Partners (TCP) is an innovator in business solution implementation and transformation for mid-sized manufacturers. The firm’s design and implementation team’s focus is on Epicor, SugarCRM, Aleran, and R-Daniel throughout Latin America. The firm’s Fluent platform boasts a multitude of proprietary products and services designed to amplify the impact of the ERP across mid-sized manufacturing firms, regardless of geographic location. With over three decades in operation, TCP is headquartered in Miami, FL, with locations sprinkled throughout LATAM. To transform your manufacturing firm, visit www.tcpmiami.com.

About Fluent

