Global One Media Launches investorTV
investorTV presents a unique offering for experienced investors to gain front-row access to CEOs in sectors that the current media landscape often overlooks.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global One Media, a full-service investor-focused digital marketing agency, announces the launch of investorTV, a digital platform that provides a dynamic forum for corporate leaders and industry experts to debate the key trends and forces shaping the modern economy and for investors to gain access to exclusive insights and actionable strategies.
investorTV presents a unique offering for experienced investors — including asset managers, hedge funds, institutional investors, fund managers, family offices and angel investors — to gain front-row access to CEOs in sectors that the current media landscape often overlooks.
Live panel discussions about trending market sectors feature a mix of industry experts, business leaders and investment managers. Initial topics include an examination of soaring gold prices, artificial intelligence, biotech, green energy and blockchain. Investors from across the globe can pose questions to the panelists. They can also suggest topics and guests for future shows. The first episode of “Navigating Capital Markets” debuts on investorTV on June 7th at 12 pm EST (4 pm GMT).
“If you look at the existing media landscape, there’s nothing like investorTV. The current slate of investor-focused offerings are, frankly, boring — just one long slide presentation after another,” says Bastien Boulay, co-founder & CEO of the Global One Media Group. “We’ve identified a gap in the market and are going for it. We’re creating engaging, must-watch conversations.
“investorTV is an opportunity to demonstrate thought leadership and highlight compelling business cases to a distinguished audience of influential investors, who in turn can ask critical questions to make sound investment decisions,” he adds.
The launch of investorTV represents another step forward for Global One Media in its mission to empower investors with free, high-quality investment insights and financial content, enabling them to filter out the noise and make sound investment decisions with confidence.
Media veteran Michael Switow, renowned for his insightful coverage of financial markets, will moderate the hour-long panel discussions.
“Most companies will tell you, ‘We’ve got the right team in place to succeed’, but how often do they provide an opportunity for investors to directly question C-suite leaders?” says investorTV host Michael Switow. “investorTV provides an opportunity to navigate the capital markets with greater insight. It’s more than just a channel, though. It’s a community for investors seeking depth and clarity in their investment strategies."
This groundbreaking initiative follows Global One Media’s acquisition of the Value of Money channels and builds upon the company’s popular ‘Stocks To Watch’ series. Stocks to Watch features short-form interviews with corporate leaders and largely targets younger investors from the Gen Z and Millennial demographics. Stocks To Watch is available on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@GlobalOneMedia), TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@globalonemedia) and Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/6VzOJFG6lv85shwRyVEhf7?si=8b03b30edc204cbb).
Global One Media is leveraging its network of institutional and family office contacts to invite a select audience to participate in investorTV discussions. Retail investors are also invited, on a limited basis, to register for exclusive invitations to join the conversation.
About Global One Media
Global One Media is a full-service investor-focused digital marketing agency solving the needs of publicly traded companies. We deliver creative and effective solutions for digital market awareness and brand positioning across all industries, specializing in content creation and investor engagement for listed and pre-IPO companies. Leveraging our global network and community-driven channels, we help public companies dominate their sector amid the digital and social media landscape, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world. More information at www.globalonemedia.com.
Key services offered include: Strategic Advisory | Social Media Management | Content Creation & Distribution| Video Interviews & Podcasts | Design | Email Marketing | Website Development | Investor Webinars & Virtual Events
About investorTV
investorTV is a premier digital platform for industry experts and corporate leaders to explore how key forces shaping the 21st-century economy impact investment decisions. Live interactive conversations provide viewers with exclusive insights and actionable strategies. Launched by Global One Media to empower viewers with free, high-quality investment insights, the platform also connects CEOs and institutional investors to explore the collaborations needed for next-generation innovations. More information at www.investor-television.com.
