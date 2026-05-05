Global One Media Showcases On-the-Ground Coverage at Ignite Investment Summit Singapore Through SmallCap Asia

SmallCap Asia was on-site at Ignite Investment Summit in Singapore, conducting CEO interviews and producing content across the two-day event.

Global One Media, through its Asia-focused platform SmallCap Asia, participated in the Ignite Investment Summit Singapore as an official media partner.

It was incredibly inspiring to hear directly from the CEOs and senior leaders at the summit.” — Zhou Xinying, Regional Manager SmallCap Asia

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global One Media participated in the Ignite Investment Summit Singapore on April 21–22, 2026, at The Fullerton Hotel, represented by its Asia-focused investor media platform, SmallCap Asia As an official media partner, SmallCap Asia was on-site with a professional production team, conducting CEO interviews and producing content across the two-day event.- A Targeted Platform Connecting Companies and Capital -The Ignite Investment Summit brought together around 30 public company CEOs and more than 120 investors, facilitating over 450 pre-arranged one-on-one meetings across the resources, life sciences, and technology sectors.The event is built around a structured meeting format, enabling direct engagement between company leadership and investors based on aligned investment criteria.Held in Singapore, a major financial hub with over USD $4.6 trillion in assets under management, the summit provides access to institutional investors, private equity groups, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals actively seeking growth opportunities.- On-Site CEO Interviews and Content Production -During the summit, Global One Media conducted a series of on-site CEO interviews through SmallCap Asia, capturing insights from company leadership across participating sectors.The interviews were filmed and produced on-site and form part of Global One Media’s ongoing content distribution across its investor media platforms."It was incredibly inspiring to hear directly from the CEOs and senior leaders at the summit. These are the kinds of stories our 10,000+ investors across the region are hungry for, authentic, unfiltered conversations with the people driving growth in the small-cap space," said Xinying Zhou, Regional Manager of SmallCap Asia.The full interview series is now available, featuring executives from companies participating in the Ignite Investment Summit: view here - Global One Media’s International Content Network -SmallCap Asia is part of Global One Media’s global media ecosystem, alongside platforms focused on North America (Stocks To Watch and InvestorTV) and Northern Europe (Nordic Funds).Through on-the-ground coverage and continued content distribution, Global One Media delivers structured, investor-focused insights across key markets.About Global One MediaGlobal One Media is an investor marketing and digital communications firm helping publicly traded and pre-IPO companies increase visibility, connect with investors, and build sustained market awareness across North America, Europe, and Asia. Through a fully integrated, in-house model, we combine strategic narrative development, premium content creation, and multi-platform distribution across our global investor media network. https://globalonemedia.com About SmallCap AsiaSmallCap Asia is an educational blog and investor media platform delivering insights on small-cap opportunities across Asia and global markets. Through market insights, blog content, and CEO interviews, we help investors better understand emerging companies, sector trends, and the opportunities shaping today’s investment landscape.Follow us on social media:YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@smallcapasia X: https://x.com/smallcapasia LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/small-cap-asia Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/small_cap_asia/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapAsia

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