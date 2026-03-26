investorTV to Host Live Panel: The Power of Women in Mining on March 31, 2026

Women leaders will explore how leadership drives performance, resilience, and long-term value in mining.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- investorTV , a digital platform powered by Global One Media that brings together industry experts, corporate leaders, and investment professionals for live panel discussions on key market themes, is pleased to announce its upcoming live panel, “The Power of Women in Mining.” The event will take place on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at 11:00 AM ET (4:00 PM CET).As the mining sector navigates increasing complexity, from geopolitical risk to evolving stakeholder expectations, leadership has become a defining factor in project success. This panel will explore how leadership approaches, as demonstrated by women leaders across the mining industry, shape outcomes, including project execution, stakeholder alignment, and long-term value creation. The discussion will also consider how investors can better assess leadership quality when evaluating mining opportunities.The panel will feature women leaders, including:- Rachel Goldman, CEO & Director, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE: PZG)- Karen Mate, Director of Corporate Development, Earthwise Minerals Corp. (CSE: WISE | OTCQB: EWISF | FSE: 966)- Sophy Cesar, CEO, Upside Gold Corp. (CSE: UG | OTCQX: UGODF | FSE: 47I)- Tania Archer, Director, Global Marcom & IR, Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VIPR | OTCQB: VIPRF)- Zeenat Lokhandwala, CFO & Corporate Secretary, Rua Gold Inc. (TSX: RUA | NZX: RGI | OTC: NZAUF)The discussion will be moderated by Ashleigh Barry, a multi-award-winning communications executive with expertise in capital markets storytelling.Key topics to be covered include:- How leadership impacts decision-making, execution, and project outcomes- The importance of trust, communication, and alignment across stakeholders- Managing risk and uncertainty in complex operating environments- The relationship between leadership quality and long-term performance- What investors should look for when evaluating leadership in mining companiesAttendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a live Q&A session with the panelists.To register for this live event, visit: https://globalonemedia.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2Jhgh2PhQWivTEMBtEDl-Q Early registration is encouraged to secure a seat.About Global One MediaGlobal One Media is an investor-focused digital marketing group committed to driving action through effective storytelling, high-quality content creation, and strategic distribution. By leveraging our global network and community-driven channels, we help public companies dominate their sectors in the digital and social media landscape, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world. https://globalonemedia.com About investorTVinvestorTV is a premier digital platform that features long-form, one-hour interviews with public company executives, market analysts, and industry thought leaders. Launched by Global One Media to empower viewers with free, high-quality investment insights, the platform also hosts live panel discussions on the latest capital market trends and hottest commodities. https://investor-television.com/ Follow investorTV:YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@InvestorTelevision TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@investor.tv LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/investor-tv/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/investortelevision Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/_investortv/ X - https://x.com/_investortv Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/43ahuKrz1JFGJwX3R6pF2C

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.