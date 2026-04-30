Global One Media Expands Investor Visibility Across Northern Europe & Scandinavia Through Partnership with Nordic Funds

Global One Media powers the Nordic Funds YouTube interview platform, delivering executive interviews to Scandinavian and Northern European investors.

This partnership strengthens our European distribution and gives clients a direct path to engage Scandinavian and Northern European investors.” — Bastien Boulay, Co-Founder of Global One Media

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global One Media Group , a leading investor marketing and digital communications firm, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Nordic Funds to expand investor-focused video distribution across Northern Europe and Scandinavia.Recognized within the Nordic capital markets community, Nordic Funds is a cross-sector investment platform built around a network of more than 100 Nordic institutional investors, including asset managers, pension funds, family offices, and private banking professionals. Through this collaboration, Global One Media is powering the production, programming, and distribution of the Nordic Funds YouTube interview platform, bringing long-form executive interviews and company presentations to a sophisticated Northern European investor audience.The Nordic Funds YouTube channel now serves as a dedicated investor interview platform featuring structured CEO interviews, company presentations, and moderated executive discussions tailored to Scandinavian and broader European investors — all powered by Global One Media. The platform follows an institutional-style format, combining in-depth company presentations with focused Q&A segments designed to deliver high-quality, investor-relevant insights.“We at Nordic Funds are pleased to announce this partnership with Global One Media, marking the beginning of a new phase of growth for our platform. This collaboration strengthens our media presence in North America while introducing Global One Media’s network to our Scandinavian audience. Following two successful Nordic Funds and Mines events, it was clear that expanding our media footprint was the next step — this partnership is a strong example of how we can grow through collaboration,” said Henrik Nilsson, Project Leader at Nordic Funds.The Nordic Funds interviews are hosted by Billy Enfjäll, who serves as the dedicated on-screen presence for the channel. Based in Sweden, he brings a multidisciplinary background spanning professional sports, investing, and media. A former European American football player and national team representative, Enfjäll now focuses on delivering structured, investor-focused conversations designed to surface key insights for the investment community.“We are proud to collaborate with Nordic Funds to expand our reach within the Northern European and Scandinavian capital markets community. This partnership enables us to provide our clients with enhanced visibility and targeted distribution to investors across Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, and the broader Northern European market. With Billy Enfjäll leading the interviews, we are combining strong regional perspective with our global distribution capabilities to build a scalable channel for engaging European investors,” said Bastien Boulay, Co-Founder and CEO of Global One Media.This collaboration advances Global One Media’s multi-regional investor media strategy spanning North America through Stocks To Watch, investorTV and StockTA.com, Northern Europe through Nordic Funds, and Asia through SmallCap Asia , enabling coordinated visibility across key global financial markets.Nordic Funds YouTube Channel Now LiveThe Nordic Funds YouTube channel is now live, marking the rollout of Global One Media’s Northern European investor distribution strategy.The first interviews are now available, featuring public company executives across key sectors:- Triumph Gold ($TIG) — Freegold Mountain Project in Yukon: Up to $8.4B Resource Estimate: https://youtu.be/FnXMtioLpzw?si=lLH4xv7ilS4wd0F4 - Rua Gold ($RUA | $NZAUF) — 2026 Catalysts and Path to Production: https://youtu.be/B6Rm07ShGvk?si=H20KYqfHPqbtt2tr - Angkor Resources ($ANK) — Cambodia Oil Project Targets End-of-2026 Well Drilling: https://youtu.be/BZkUCE6mkFc?si=W3pSqqv6IN_mjJOC - Sonoro Gold Corp. ($SGO | $SMOFF) — CEO on the Cerro Caliche Project’s Growth Potential: https://youtu.be/fJNtUct75fE?si=s9bqUFolL6979We- New interviews will be released on an ongoing basis, supporting a consistent content cadence and sustained engagement with the Scandinavian and broader Northern European investment community.For questions or enquiries, please contact:info@globalonemedia.comAbout Global One Media GroupGlobal One Media is an investor marketing and digital communications firm helping publicly traded and pre-IPO companies increase visibility, connect with investors, and build sustained market awareness across North America, Europe, and Asia. Through a fully integrated, in-house model, the firm combines strategic narrative development, premium content creation, and multi-platform distribution across its global investor media network.About Nordic FundsNordic Funds is a cross-sector investment platform built on a proven network of more than 100 Nordic institutional investors, including leading asset managers, pension funds, family offices, and private banking professionals. The platform connects public and growth companies with the Nordic investor community through structured events, media, and company presentation formats designed to support high-quality investor engagement across Northern Europe.

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